Park City voters give incumbents Nann Worel, Becca Gerber another term, add Max Doilney to City Council

Two Park City Councilors won reelection on Tuesday by wide margins and voters added a businessman to the City Council, according to preliminary results released shortly after the polls closed, ending one of the most mild-mannered campaign seasons in years.

City Councilor Nann Worel was the top finisher, garnering 1,452 votes. Becca Gerber, the other incumbent City Councilor on the ballot, finished second with 1,414 votes. Max Doilney, a businessman who owns The Corner Store and Corner Sports, which are two businesses at the Resort Center at Park City Mountain Resort, captured the third seat that was on the ballot. He received 863 votes.

Worel and Gerber each won a second term. The swearings-in are scheduled in early January.

Ed Parigian, who focused the campaign on the people of Park City, was the fourth-place finisher, with 701 votes. Community organizer Deanna Rhodes finished in fifth place, with 651 votes, while event organizer Daniel Lewis was in sixth place, with 199 votes.

The order did not change from an August primary election that eliminated the other candidate who was on that ballot, Chadwick Fairbanks III.

The results show broad voter confidence in the direction of City Hall. Worel and Gerber are expected to support continuing to press forward with the municipal agenda, which stresses issues like housing, transportation, energy and social equity. Doilney, meanwhile, sees housing and traffic as important issues and has described Park City as being in a transitional period. He has said Park City has come under the influence of large corporations in recent years.

The tally on Tuesday did not include ballots that were left in drop boxes after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the 140 ballots cast at voting centers on Tuesday or ballots with a postmark by Nov. 4 that had not yet arrived at the Summit County Clerk’s Office.

Preliminary voter turnout was 40.6 percent. That figure will rise once the other ballots are counted.