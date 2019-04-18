Park City wants to add to palette of public art opinions with board appointments

Park City wants to add to the palette of opinions about public art in the community.

Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council are preparing for a round of appointments to the Park City Public Art Advisory Board, a City Hall panel that holds influence in decisions regarding artworks on public display.

The Public Art Advisory Board crafts recommendations to the elected officials about plans to display artworks as well as expenditures for the works. The panel also maintains an inventory of City Hall's public art. The Public Art Advisory Board is also heavily involved as City Hall selects artists to create pieces that will be acquired with taxpayer funds.

Three spots are available on the Public Art Advisory Board. Someone must live within the Park City limits to qualify for appointment. Terms are three years and someone is limited to serving a maximum of two terms consecutively. Meetings are scheduled on the second Monday each month at 5 p.m. There is no compensation for service on the Public Art Advisory Board.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 29. They are available on the City Hall website.

The elected officials intend to interview the candidates and make the appointments in May. The terms are scheduled to begin July 8.

For more information, contact Jenny Diersen, the economic development program manager at City Hall, at jenny.diersen@parkcity.org or 640-5063.

The Public Art Advisory Board, meanwhile, is scheduled to provide the elected officials an annual update at a City Council meeting on Thursday. The discussion is expected to cover priorities for 2019 and is slated to begin at 3:40 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Marsac Building.