Park City wants to expand skate park hours amid continued illicit entries

The skate park at City Park is operating with reduced hours and restrictions on the number of skaters allowed inside at any one time. The hours could be expanded next week amid continued reports of people entering at times when the skate park is closed.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Park City officials want to expand the hours of the skate park at City Park next week, something that could reduce at least some of the pressure on a recreation facility that has proven to be especially popular recently as youngsters seek options amid the concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The skate park had not opened for the season by the time of the coronavirus shutdowns in Park City and opened on May 2 with restrictions.

The hours of operation are currently from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. There have been numerous Park City Police Department cases, though, involving people illicitly entering the skate park at times when it is closed.

The cases continued last week. The police reported a case involving three people at the skate park at just before 8 p.m. on Sunday and a case with two youngsters at a little bit after 6 p.m. on Saturday. On Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m., meanwhile, the police were told of upward of 15 youngsters skateboarding. There were at least several other cases last week.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ken Fisher, the recreation manager for the municipal government, said the hours could be expanded next week. He said the decision depends on staffing availability. Fisher said officials are following health orders limiting the number of people who can use the skate park at any one time. Enforcing the orders requires a recreation staffer to be present at times when the skate park is open. The decision to expand hours hinges on the availability of additional staffers to enforce the restriction, Fisher said.

The restriction currently allows up to 20 people in the skate park at one time.

“One in, one out,” Fisher said as he described the measures to enforce the 20-person limit.

He added that skaters “need to be respectful” of the skate park hours.