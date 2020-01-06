Park City welcomes new City Councilor next week, two incumbents will take oaths again

A new member of the Park City Council is scheduled to take office on Tuesday alongside two incumbent City Councilors who will be sworn into office again, capping a political season that was notable for a mild-mannered campaign and broad support for the City Hall agenda.

Mayor Andy Beerman is expected to administer the oaths of office to Nann Worel, Becca Gerber and Max Doilney. Worel and Gerber will enter their second terms as city councilors while Doilney will take office for a first term. Worel was the top vote-getter on Election Day in November followed by Gerber and Doilney. Doilney will succeed City Councilor Lynn Ware Peek, who opted against seeking a first full term in office after a midterm appointment.

Doilney is a businessman who owns Corner Store Pub & Grill and Corner Sports at the Resort Center at Park City Mountain Resort. He is the son of a 1980s-era member of the City Council, Jim Doilney.

The city councilor-elect has said he intends to weigh decisions through the lens of someone with a small business, such as himself, as well as that of a larger corporation. He has also said he will encourage large developers to provide opportunities for locally owned small businesses, such as providing a first chance to lease space, as an example.

Doilney is in his early 40s and has lived in Park City nearly his entire life, leaving the community only to attend college. He has spent the two months since Election Day learning about the broad municipal work plan and the mechanics of the city government.

Doilney has expressed support for the overall direction of City Hall and has said he wants to delve into efficiencies within the municipal government. He has described himself as a “jack-of-all-trades kind of person.”

Worel and Gerber, meanwhile, are expected to support the continuation of the City Hall agenda in their second terms. The work stresses issues like housing, transportation, sustainability and social equity. City Hall, notably, is aggressively pursuing a housing program designed to add 800 units of restricted housing by the end of 2026 and sees itself as having some of the most ambitious environmental goals in the nation as it pursues a net-zero carbon program targeting emissions.

The campaign last year never became combative as the candidates competed in a primary and then the general election in November. The field in the general election generally supported the current municipal agenda with the candidates offering differing ideas to move the community forward.

The mayor’s office and the City Council seats held by Tim Henney and Steve Joyce were not on the ballot in 2019. They will next be decided in the election of 2021.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the community room on the third floor of the Park City Library. The program is expected to last 30 minutes and is open to the public.

The first City Council meeting of the term is scheduled on Thursday. An agenda was not available at the end of the workweek.