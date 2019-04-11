Park City wildlife cases busy police as another bobcat seen, deer hit

Park City police officers in the first week of April continued to respond to reports of wildlife sightings, continuing a series of cases that stretched through much of the ski season.

The cases in early April included a possible bobcat sighting, a species that is rarely seen in Park City. The bobcat was reported to be in a backyard of a Solamere Drive residence. The police received the report on Sunday, April 7 at 6:56 p.m. The police were told the animal was spotted 10 minutes prior to the call to the agency. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated the bobcat left in the direction of nearby open space.

The bobcat report was filed in the weeks after an earlier report of a bobcat. In that case, logged during the evening of March 24, the police were told a bobcat had a rabbit at the time of the sighting. A police officer who responded to the March 24 sighting reported seeing the bobcat running away.

The Police Department infrequently fields reports of bobcat sightings. The animals, though, could pose a threat to people or pets.

In another, unrelated report to the Police Department, on Saturday, April 6, someone indicated they saw two men wearing camouflage at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The person who contacted the Police Department did not see weapons but said the men could be hunting, according to public police logs.

The police in the first week of April also received a series of reports involving species more commonly seen in Park City. The cases last week included:

• a collision between a driver and a deer on Park Avenue on Friday, April 5 at 11:19 p.m. The animal was left in the middle of the road. The police said the driver remained at the scene. Nobody inside the vehicle was injured and the airbags were not triggered, the police said. The animal survived the collision but was left in a location where it blocked the road, according to public police logs.

• on April 5 at 10:16 p.m., an unspecified number of deer were seen on the side of the road somewhere along S.R. 248. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried a driver would hit the animals.

• on Wednesday, April 3 at 7:20 p.m., a herd of deer, described as large, was seen off the road on the stretch of S.R. 248 that is signed Kearns Boulevard. The police were told the herd appeared to be preparing to cross the road.

• on April 3 at 2:09 p.m., two moose were seen in the road on Rossie Hill Drive. The police were told the animals were located in a spot where they were difficult to see by turning drivers.

• on April 3 at 6:10 a.m., a driver hit a deer in an outbound lane of S.R. 248 between Prospector and Quinn's Junction.

• on Tuesday, April 12 at 9:01 p.m., a moose was reported to be at or close to the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 8th Street. The animal was close to the Town Bridge, the police were told.

• on April 2 at 4:57 p.m., a moose was seen somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated the moose might be sick, according to public police logs.

The wildlife sightings continued as Park City reaches spring after a winter of heavy snow. There remains significant amounts of snow at the higher elevations, forcing the animals like moose, deer and elk to the lower elevations of Park City in search of vegetation to feed upon.