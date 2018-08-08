Park City wildlife sightings include moose, mountain lion, big spider

The Park City Police Department received a string of complaints about wildlife last week, including a report of a mountain lion sighting and, unusually, a call about a large spider that drew attention in Park Meadows.

Public police logs did not provide details about the cases, but law enforcement officials typically see reports of mountain lions like the one last week as notable based on public safety concerns.

The Police Department received the report of the mountain lion sighting at 1:42 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2 on S.R. 248. The person who contacted the department told dispatchers the animal jumped over the guardrail and nearly ran in front of the person's vehicle. The police logs did not provide a detailed location along S.R. 248.

The Police Department last week, meanwhile, also fielded calls about moose, continuing a series of reports in recent months. In one of the reports, at 1:39 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, the police were told a golden retriever was seen chasing a bull moose on Morning Sky Court. A bull moose was also seen in a backyard on Estates Drive on Monday, July 30 at 10:36 a.m. It was not aggressive, the police were told.

In another report of a moose, at 9:06 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, an animal was seen in a backyard on Sun Ridge Court. The person who contacted the police was worried the moose did not look as if it was well and said it may have spent the night in the backyard, according to department logs. The police were told the moose got up and then returned to the ground.

Other wildlife reports last week included:

• on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 11:36 a.m., a deer was seen on Morning Sky Court. The animal was badly injured and spotted under a deck in a front yard, according to the Police Department. The department logs did not provide details about the injuries.

• on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 10:53 p.m., a spider, described as "very large," was seen in a house on Lakeview Drive. The police were told it was either a hobo spider or brown recluse spider. The person who contacted the department was afraid to kill the spider, according to department logs.

• on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10:31 a.m., the police were told someone was shooting at magpie birds. Public police logs did not provide details about the weapon the person was reportedly using.