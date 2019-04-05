Park City will lower parking prices in Main Street core for shoulder season

Park City next week will alter the parking prices in the Main Street core to reflect the arrival of the spring shoulder season, when demand for spots typically drops dramatically as the mountain resorts close.

The drop in prices starts April 8 and runs until June 14, a time when the summer tourism season usually starts in earnest. The price on Main Street itself will fall to $1 per hour between 11 a.m. and midnight. The price in the Bob Wells Plaza, Swede Alley and the flagpole lot will be reduced to $1 per hour between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. The price in the China Bridge garage will be $1 per hour with a $6 maximum between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. with the first hour free.

The paid-parking system is designed to encourage people to use alternative means of transportation to reach the Main Street core, such as the free bus system, by charging people who choose private automobiles.