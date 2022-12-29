Park City will remember 2022 for large crowds, lift dispute and Olympic fanfare

Park City reaches the end of 2022 after 12 months of controversy even amid the continuing strong economic comeback from the depths of the pandemic. The year witnessed a local candidate’s long-shot bid for a seat in Congress, the celebration of a past Winter Olympics coupled with talks about a future Games and the arrival of large crowds that led to displeasure in the community.

The Park Record’s Top 5 news stories in Park City in 2022, ranked by importance:

5. Political pummeling

Republican Congressman John Curtis, left, routed Democrat Glenn Wright, who is a retiring member of the Summit County Council, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. Wright’s best results were in Summit County. | Jeffrey Allred/Deseret News

Curtis-Wright-Debate_ja_0958-1024×747-1

Glenn Wright, a Park City Democrat who has long been a high-ranking figure in area politics, opted not to seek reelection to the Summit County Council in 2022.

He did not want to leave the political arena, though, and instead mounted a campaign in the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District. He secured the Democratic nod in the district early in the political season and spent the following months engaged with the incumbent Republican congressman, John Curtis. It was clear at the outset Wright would have difficulties in the heavily Republican district, and as the campaign wore on it appeared he was not making the political inroads that were necessary in the conservative places that make up the bulk of the district.

But a congressional campaign with a Park City candidate carrying the banner of a major political party into Election Day is always noteworthy in the community. Wright’s nomination for such an important office reinforced the Park City area’s outsized role in state Democratic politics as one of the most reliably blue places in Utah. Wright campaigned on a platform that included the issues of climate change, abortion, gun control and health and disability benefits for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Wright platform was not able to sway enough support on Election Day, however. Curtis crushed him as he easily won reelection. Wright’s best performance, as expected, was in Summit County, but the margin of victory locally was closer than some may have predicted.

“It would have been a major upset,” Wright said about the possibility of winning the seat.

Leaders in Park City have begun to form a relationship with Curtis and his office after having spent 20 years in the 1st Congressional District, another GOP stronghold.

Wright, meanwhile, said in a post-election interview he has not ruled out another congressional campaign. He has told state party officials he is willing to mount another campaign in the 3rd Congressional District in 2024 if the Democrats are unable to find another candidate.

4. A lot of development

Deer Valley Resort is pursuing a major development on the land where the Snow Park Lodge lots are located, shown. A Provo firm, meanwhile, wants to develop on the Park City Mountain parking lots. There appeared to be limited progress at both locations in 2022. | Park Record file photo by David Jackson

20221212-DJ220685-1-1024×683-1

Skiers and snowboarders at Park City Mountain have for decades left their vehicles in the resort’s Park City-side parking lots at the base area, providing easy access to the lifts.

And at Deer Valley Resort, the skiers have the lots outside of Snow Park Lodge.

But there are development rights attached to the lots at the bottom of both of the resorts, and there was movement, albeit limited, at the two resorts regarding projects. Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts earlier reached an agreement with a Provo developer to sell the lots, but the deal hinges on the project approval.

PEG Companies by the start of 2022 had already been engaged with the Park City Planning Commission about a development that would involve residential and commercial space, while large parking garages would be constructed as a replacement for the lots that would be built upon.

It appeared toward the beginning of the year that the firm was preparing to press for a vote, but there has been little movement since. The talks with the Planning Commission stalled months ago as concerns about issues like traffic and the overall design of the proposal continued. It is not clear when the next steps will be taken.

“Just curious about the delay after months of anxiously pushing us to vote, so curious about when we anticipate that coming back before us and any changes that they intend to propose to their application, if known,” Laura Suesser, a member of the Planning Commission, said in March.

Deer Valley is in the early stages of the talks about the development at Snow Park, and they are expected to continue for some time in 2023. As the end of the year approached, Deer Valley held a series of open houses designed to gather input about the Snow Park plans. The opinions were split, likely foreshadowing tensions as Deer Valley continues to engage City Hall.

Both of the projects could be of note through much of 2023.

3. Olympic fanfare

Park City marked the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics in February with a series of events, including a well-attended gathering in Old Town. The community in 2022 also spent time discussing the prospects of holding a second Games. | Park Record file photo by David Jackson

c35c816d-fe7d-5be2-9933-92a36d05e13d-1024×682-1

As the 2022 Winter Olympics were unfolding in China, many in Park City were also looking toward a future Games, perhaps the event in 2030 or 2034, as well as marking the 20th anniversary of the Games in Utah in 2002.

The state wants to host a second Olympics, and there was movement in the efforts throughout much of the year. The Park City area is expected to have a key role in a future Games, as was the case in 2002, with Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park identified as important competition venues.

Park City celebrated the Olympic anniversary in February with a large event in Old Town that brought together many people who lived locally in 2002, newcomers and some who had not been born for the earlier Games. A large video board showed Olympic footage, fire pits resembling those used in Park City in 2002 provided extra warmth on a sunny day and Sen. Mitt Romney, who led the organizing committee that put on the Games in 2002, made an appearance.

“What I remember is that people came out in record numbers. They were welcoming, opening homes for visitors to come spend time with them. We were in the streets, of course,” Romney said about 2002. “Main Street was just covered with people celebrating. And the athletes were spectacular, and our field of play — the quality of our sporting sites — was unparalleled.”

The celebratory mood of the anniversary belied the difficult work underway to host another Games. The committee seeking a Games appeared to make progress through 2022 even as much of the work was behind the scenes. Park City and Summit County leaders in February met with top officials from the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games to discuss the work, and that meeting was followed by a series of gatherings related to the Olympics through much of the rest of the year.

It is not clear when the International Olympic Committee will select a host for 2030 or 2034, but it is almost certain the Games-related work in Park City will continue in 2023.

2. Eagle grounded

Park City Mountain had plans to upgrade the Silverlode Express, shown, and Eagle lifts for the 2022-2023 ski season. The resort, though, encountered resistance in the community as concerns were raised about crowding. A City Hall panel sided with the opponents and the work was not pursued. | Courtesy of Vail Resorts

17af2b25-8e97-5dcc-bf84-c21dcb65e4ce-1024×683-1

Parkites usually greet lift upgrades at the mountain resorts with excitement as they look forward to faster access to the slopes or a new route to a favorite run.

A package of lift upgrades proposed by Park City Mountain in 2022 seemed, to some, to be a fitting proposal by the resort to address crowding and the overall flow of skiers and snowboarders. Others, though, envisioned the package of upgrades as something that would add to the crowds and worsen the skiing experience.

The dispute about the upgrades turned into a riveting process that illustrated the tenuous relationship between Parkites and the resort industry.

Park City Mountain approached City Hall with plans to replace the Eagle and Eaglet lifts with a single high-speed, six-person lift. The resort also proposed to replace the Silverlode Express lift, which can carry six passengers per chair, with an eight-person lift.

City Hall staffers granted the permit needed for the work, prompting four Parkites to appeal the decision. The appeal cited points such as concerns about a parking plan and an analysis of the impact of the increase in lift capacity.

The Park City Planning Commission heard the appeal in June, a time when mountain resorts typically already have finalized plans for upgrades for the next ski season. The Planning Commission sided with the critics who appealed the staff-level approval of the lift upgrades.

It was a closely watched, polarizing vote. Those who backed the appeal saw the decision as one that favored the community over a corporate interest like Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts. The supporters of the upgrades countered that the decision denied the resort improvements that were needed to address some of the crowding issues.

“Those opposed to these important enhancements to the guest experience have created a false narrative that the replacement of aged infrastructure with modernized lifts will draw crowds. Chairlift tourism does not exist — skiers and riders just want to spend more time on Park City Mountain’s vast terrain and less time in line,” Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain, said in a prepared statement after the decision.

Vail Resorts in the fall said the lifts that were purchased for the planned Park City Mountain upgrades would be instead installed at Whistler Blackcomb, pending the necessary approval at the Canadian resort.

1. Crowds and more crowds

There were widespread complaints about the crowds in Park City during the 2021-2022 ski season. There were long lift lines, traffic jams and parking problems. Some of the criticism was aimed at Park City Mountain, including remarks to the Park City Council in February about the quality and pricing of food that is sold at the resort. | Courtesy of Michael Kaplan

By the beginning of 2022, the Park City economy had already proven to be resilient amid the pandemic. The shutdowns of the spring of 2020 gave way to economic strength that continued through 2022. And that led to the extraordinary crowds that converged on the community throughout the year.

Even with the January cancellation of the in-person Sundance Film Festival for the second consecutive year, Park City’s tourism industry roared. The ski season drew staggering crowds as the outside setting remained attractive with the spread of the coronavirus continuing. There was terrible traffic, parking problems, lengthy lift lines and displeased Parkites as the ski season wore on.

It eventually reached an inflection point, with many Park City residents livid with the situation. Much of the anger was directed at Park City Mountain and the resort’s owner, Vail Resorts, but there was a sense of frustration with the impact of the tourism industry as a whole.

A crowd at the Marsac Building in February delivered a broadside against Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain, bringing a list of grievances to Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council. Speakers were unhappy with a range of issues that included lift operations and the price of food at the resort.

“They seem to care little about our community” and the guest experience at Park City Mountain, Old Town resident Michael Kaplan said at the meeting, recalling he waited 42 minutes in a line at Park City Mountain to purchase a hot dog that cost $9.

Park City Mountain shortly afterward also appeared before the elected officials in a tense meeting. The vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain at the time, Mike Goar, at the meeting conceded “it’s tough for our skiers and riders” and the “optics of it are really tough.”

The resorts and City Hall took a variety of steps in anticipation of the 2022-2023 ski season designed to better protect the community. Park City Mountain introduced a paid-parking system and the municipal government posted signs restricting traffic on some Old Town streets.

It will not be until later, though, until it is clear whether the various measures were successful with the crowds still converging on Park City.