Park City woman drives through paid-parking gate

Someone drove through a parking-gate arm at the China Bridge garage earlier in June, but the Park City Police Department said the case is not considered an intentional act of vandalism like a series of earlier acts targeting the paid-parking infrastructure.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the case was logged at 7:40 p.m. on June 8 on the first level of the south side of the garage. A parking services worker filed the report.

Surveillance footage showed a 2004 Range Rover "went through the entryway" with the arm of the parking gate in the down position, Kirk said. Investigators traced the vehicle's license-plate number to an address in Park City.

The driver, a 73-year-old woman, told the police she was not sure how to operate the paid-parking system.

"The driver was confused" by the parking gate, he said, adding, "She just didn't know what to do."

The Police Department issued a ticket to the woman on a count of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Kirk said the damage to the gate arm is estimated at $1,000.

There has been a series of vandalism cases involving the paid-parking infrastructure since City Hall revamped the system in December. The redone system included expanding paid parking into the China Bridge garage and Swede Alley as well as restructured pricing. There has been broad criticism from people who work on Main Street. The vandalism started shortly after the installation of the system.