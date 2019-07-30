Park City wonders what would fundamentally change community at public input events

Park City has scheduled two events designed to gather opinions about the community as part of a broad effort to create a vision designed to help set the long-range agenda at City Hall.

The events are described as community engagement sessions, and they are a segment of the Park City Vision 2020 program. A City Hall-hired firm called Future iQ will lead the events. City Hall staffers and, possibly, elected officials will be at the events as well.

Linda Jager, the community engagement manager, said the events will be organized in an open dialogue that will include discussion about trends in Park City.

The first event is scheduled Wednesday, July 31, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Old Town Cellars, 890 Main St. The later one is set for Thursday, Aug. 1, at Lucky Ones Coffee at the Park City Library at 8:30 until 10 a.m.

A City Hall announcement of the events says opinions will be sought regarding topics like why someone wishes to live in Park City, what is special about the community and what loss in the community would “fundamentally change the character of Park City.”

The topics are similar to some of the earlier visioning efforts as Future iQ and City Hall continue to seek opinions from the public. A survey posted on the municipal website inquired about what would create a “perfect future for Park City,” as an example.

It is not clear what sort of turnout the two events will attract. Many full-time Parkites might be out of town, but people who own vacation homes in the community could arrive next week for the Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

City Hall requests people interested in attending the events RSVP to Jager by Tuesday at linda.jager@parkcity.org.

Officials will also offer a table at the Park City Library for those who want to provide input but cannot attend one of the sessions. The table will be available Aug. 2 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The visioning efforts are the first since 2009, a 10-year period that has seen momentous change in Park City as the community emerged with strength from the recession and the ski industry underwent significant consolidation.