Park City workout facility prepares to reopen: a pickleball or tennis match, anyone?

The Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center is scheduled to reopen on Monday after a closure that has lasted since March, as the area attempted to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The staffers have taken steps to promote social distancing and health, such as providing gym wipes for fitness equipment.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center has worked out a plan for reopening after a closure that has lasted since March as the area attempted to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Park Meadows facility is scheduled to welcome people back starting at 7 a.m. on Monday. It will be one of the most notable reopenings of a public building in Park City but also one that will require numerous measures to protect the people working out.

The Monday reopening will involve most of the building. The weight room, the cardio area, the track, the pro shop, the tennis courts, the pickleball courts and the gymnasium will reopen, though group basketball play at the gymnasium will be prohibited.

Other parts will remain closed as the facility reopens, including the pools, the hot tub, the bouldering wall, group fitness classes and child care. They will reopen as staffing levels and health orders allow. The locker rooms will be closed and drinking fountains shut off. Stations will be available for someone to fill their own bottles with water.

Hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Senior-only hours, limited to people who are 60 or older, run from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The tennis courts, though, are open to anyone during those hours.

“My expectation is people will come back and use the facility cautiously,” said Ken Fisher, the recreation manager for City Hall.

There will be limits to the number of people allowed in the building and on each floor based on the County Courthouse health order currently in place. Fisher said 20 people will be allowed on each of the three floors of the building at any one time. There are approximately 10 staffers who will count toward the limit. If the limit is reached, staffers could require people to sign up for designated times through a reservation system. Fisher said it is difficult to predict whether capacity will be reached.

The Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center staffers since the March closure have undertaken numerous tasks like cleaning and disinfecting the building as well as modifying the layout to comply with health orders. Fisher said contractors resurfaced three tennis courts, refinished the wood floors and painted the interior walls. It was maintenance that eventually would have been undertaken, but the closure offered an opportunity for the work.

“The building looks brand new, as good as when we opened it,” Fisher said, referring to a major 2011 renovation that turned what had been known as the Racquet Club into the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center.

The temporary loss of the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center, coupled with the forced early closures of the mountain resorts, sent Parkites scrambling for places for physical activity. There has been sharp increase in the number of people on area trails, an advocate has said, as an example.

More information is available on the City Hall website.