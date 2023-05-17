Park City worried about flooding now, but threat of another natural disaster — wildfire — may lurk in summer

The Parleys Canyon Fire in August of 2021 sent a large plume of smoke over the Snyderville Basin. Park City officials recently declared May to be Wildfire Awareness Month, even amid the threat of flooding as the historically large snowpack continues to melt.

Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst

There are continuing concerns about the threat of flooding in Park City and surrounding Summit County as the historically large snowpack melts.

But the risk of another sort of natural disaster could become worrisome later in the summer.

Even with snow remaining on the mountainsides, there have been early discussions about the wildfire season in the Park City area. The season usually does not begin in earnest until the middle of the summer even after an average winter of snowfall, meaning the threat will be difficult to forecast until later and will depend on the upcoming summer temperatures and precipitation.

Park City leaders at a recent meeting declared May to be Wildfire Awareness Month. The proclamation by the Park City Council was largely ceremonial, but it highlighted the concern at City Hall even after a winter of heavy snow.

A wildfire has long been one of the natural disasters of concern to Park City and Summit County leaders. There are vast tracts of land that would be susceptible to a wildfire in and around Park City. There are also numerous structures, including residential properties, built in places where there is a threat. The infrastructure at the mountain resorts would also be at risk in a blaze.

“A large wildfire in the Park City area could be physically and economically devastating for multiple years,” the resolution adopted by the elected officials says.

The resolution also notes steps that can be taken to prevent a wildfire, such as “using fire-resistant building materials and creating defensible space” and ensuring the safety of campfires.

“The responsibility to be aware and alert belongs to everyone – including visitors, businesses, and residents in our tourism-based economy; as mobile as our lifestyles have become, everyone needs to be prepared,” it says.

City Hall staffers in a submittal to the elected officials made similar statements, calling a wildfire “the most likely – and potentially the most dangerous – natural hazard” in Park City.

“As a tourist-based economy, a devastating wildfire could not only impact thousands of homes, businesses, and industries but could have long-lasting negative environmental and economic consequences,” the submittal said.

The National Interagency Fire Center outlook for the first months of the fire season indicates there is a below normal threat in the Park City region in June. The threat rises to normal in July. Predictions for August and September, which are key months of the fire season, were not available early in the week.

There has been a series of notable wildfires in the Park City area and elsewhere in Summit County in recent decades. The Parleys Canyon Fire in August of 2021 was an especially tense situation as the flames climbed from the land just off Interstate 80 close to the border between Summit County and Salt Lake County. It ultimately charred 541 acres and forced evacuations from parts of the Snyderville Basin. The large plume of smoke was visible for miles. The fire was essentially contained after six days by a combination of the firefighting efforts and precipitation.