Park City worries about dumped furniture, appliances at apartments

The Park City Police Department over the past few months has increased patrols of the Aspen Villas apartment complex in partial response to complaints about people dumping furniture, appliances and other goods they want to throw away.

The practice has occurred for years and happens elsewhere in Park City as well, according to the Police Department. The recent increased patrols are a part of the department's community-oriented policing efforts, which are meant to better connect the agency to Parkites and visitors.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said a couch and a dryer are some of the items that have been left at Aspen Villas, in an area where the apartment complex keeps a dumpster. An image provided by the Police Department also shows an office chair and a badly damaged piece of furniture resembling a dresser.

"Every time we contact them, this is an issue," Kirk said, explaining the patrols are designed as a deterrent.

Kirk, though, said the Police Department has not opened a criminal investigation and the patrols are not intended to result in criminal charges against someone leaving items.

If the situation was under criminal investigation, Kirk said, there could be the possibility of a charge of theft of services if someone who does not live in Aspen Villas was determined to be responsible. He explained that a charge of theft of services could address the practice since it is the apartment complex that funds trash collection.

Recommended Stories For You

"Instead of the expense and hassle of taking it to the dump, it's much quicker . . . to put it in someone else's dumpster," Kirk said.

A representative of the firm that manages Aspen Villas did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.