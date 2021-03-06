A Park City future headline? ‘Mayor Rebecca welcomes the World for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games’

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman presented mockups of front pages of a newspaper dated to 2030 that included a headline indicating the Main Street trolley had been decommissioned and replaced by a micro transit system.

The news is likely some of the most important of the decade of the 2030s.

It is perhaps the day before the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics that year, which are being held in Salt Lake City and the surrounding region.

The lead article in the newspaper is published under the headline “Mayor Rebecca welcomes the World for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.” A photo with the article shows a torchbearer moving up Main Street.

The mockup of a front page of a newspaper dated to 2030 was one of the visual aids Mayor Andy Beerman used during his recent State of the City address. It was one of several front pages created for the presentation. The front pages offered the mayor an opportunity to look into the future during a speech that also had him delving into the history of Park City as he explained the current day.

The headlines from the front pages offer some insight into the mayor’s thinking for the next decade. The Olympic-related headline plays into the upcoming bidding for a future Games, perhaps those of 2030.

Beerman later acknowledged the “Rebecca” highlighted in the headline did not allude to Becca Gerber, a member of the Park City Council.

Some of the other headlines in the mockups presented by the mayor included:

• “Planning Department to close after Park City has been built out”

• “Main Street trolley decommissioned for new micro transit”

• “City finalizing plans to convert two floors of the China Bridge garage to workforce housing”