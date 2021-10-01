Accuracy of images Provo firm uses in PCMR talks again challenged

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

The mountainous backdrop to the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots is visible from numerous vantages across the community.

But, some say, a Provo firm continues to show misleading computer-generated images as it pursues a major development proposal at the PCMR base area.

Critics of the proposal from PEG Companies have for months challenged the accuracy of the images created by the developer’s side, contending that they show mountainous terrain that in actuality is not there. The inaccurate terrain in the background, critics say, can diminish the impact of buildings that are part of the development proposal and are shown in the foreground of the images.

The computer-generated images again were noted during a Park City Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday. The images were not the primary focus of the meeting, another in a series of lengthy ones about the project, but they drew attention from the opposition to the project.

One of the project critics, Empire Avenue property owner Doug Lee, posted a message centered on the images on the City Hall online broadcast of the meeting. He said in the message the ridgeline “is materially wrong and misleading.”

“The ridgeline to the center and right of the photo is false and photoshopped from another part of the mountain,” Lee wrote in the message.

Some of the critics who testified on Wednesday also touched on a desire for accurate visuals, calling for a three-dimensional rendering of the project that shows the mountains in the background as they actually appear.

The consternation regarding the computer-generated images highlights the building tension about the development proposal as a Planning Commission vote appears to be approaching after more than a year of discussions. There had been similar worries about the images produced by the PEG Companies’ side months ago, but the issue unexpectedly became prominent again on Wednesday.

The PEG Companies’ side on Wednesday indicated the images are not designed to show a reduced scope of development and instead are meant to be visual aids.

The developer and the Planning Commission discussed other perspectives that could be shown in computer-generated images. PEG Companies said afterward in a prepared statement it would “provide an additional view from car-level as you enter the base area” from a point toward the northern border of the land.

“As we are in the master plan process only at this point, we have provided many renderings and volumetric studies going back to the first of the year, including a 3D model using existing context and topography imported from Google Earth,” PEG Companies said in the statement, adding that more architectural details would be provided during a different phase of the talks.

PEG Companies earlier reached an agreement with PCMR owner Vail Resorts to acquire the land for the project. There are development rights attached to the land dating to the 1990s, but an additional approval is needed before a project can proceed. The deal between Vail Resorts and PEG Companies is not expected to be finalized until after the Planning Commission discussions.