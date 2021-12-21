Acura steers away from usual Park City village location during Sundance

The temporary Acura Village during the Sundance Film Festival, shown under construction in 2019, will not return in 2022. Acura instead will occupy space in a Main Street building. The Acura Village is usually among the most prominent temporary setups in the Main Street core during Sundance.

Park Record file photo

Acura is steering away from Swede Alley during the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The automaker, a major Sundance sponsor, will not construct the Acura Village in Bob Wells Plaza for the festival, City Hall said in a recent summary of logistical matters related to Sundance.

The Acura Village is typically among the most prominent temporary setups in the Main Street core during Sundance. Concerts and discussions are normally some of the offerings of the Acura Village, providing festival-goers an inside setting to linger just off the hubbub of Main Street itself.

The Swede Alley location provided Acura with a high-profile spot for marketing purposes with the festival crowds having easy access to the village and with many headed between Main Street and the nearby Old Town transit center.

According to the City Hall summary, Acura for the 2022 festival instead will occupy temporary space in a building at 364 Main St. Officials said the move from Swede Alley to the Main Street building removes the need for an exemption to City Hall noise limits.

The move off Swede Alley is seen as a one-year shift for Acura, according to the City Hall summary.

The parking spots that are usually lost when the village is created will instead be set aside for disabled parking, 20-minute parking for restaurant pickups or brief errands and snow storage.

The loss of the Acura Village is another signal that the first in-person Sundance of the novel coronavirus era will be greatly scaled back from those prior to the pandemic. Sundance organizers previously reduced the number of screening rooms in the Park City area, but the information regarding the plans to remove the Acura Village highlights that the off-the-screen activities that are also a draw for festival-goers will be minimized as well.

The Main Street core is usually transformed in the days before Sundance as official sponsors move into temporary spaces on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip itself or in nearby locations like Swede Alley. Numerous corporate interests without official ties to Sundance also arrive along Main Street at about the same time.

It seems certain the corporate presence in 2022 will be significantly decreased from the pre-coronavirus era as businesses weigh the health situation. Although some may welcome a reduced corporate presence as focusing attention on the slate of films, others may worry about the economic impact as firms that usually enter into top-dollar temporary leases reconsider those sorts of deals with Main Street building owners and business owners.

The City Hall summary, meanwhile, says Miners Park on Main Street will be the location of a screen showing unspecified Sundance content. An Instagram wall is also included. The so-called Bear Bench Plaza, marking a well-traveled pedestrian route between Main Street and the transit center, will also be the location of an Instagram wall.

Sundance is scheduled to run from Jan. 20 until Jan. 30 as an in-person event with an online presence.