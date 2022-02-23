Analysis: Winter Olympic efforts in Park City involve knowns — an outsized role — and unknowns — the level of public support

The U.S. team enters the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier in the month. The International Olympic Committee with the close of the Games on Sunday is expected to turn its attention to selecting a host for the Winter Olympics of 2030, with Salt Lake City and the wider region seen as a leading contender. There are important knowns and unknowns about the Winter Olympic efforts in the state more than three years after Salt Lake City’s selection as the nation’s bid city.

David J. Phillip/AP photo

The Winter Olympics in Beijing ended on Sunday with celebration and fireworks, and the countdown started toward the Games of 2026 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy.

The Park City area for the time being, though, is expected to be focused on the Winter Olympics of eight years from now.

Salt Lake City and the wider Olympic region is seen as a leading contender to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. And the discussions among the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, which is the group seeking the event, will with near certainty accelerate in coming months.

The IOC spent the last year-plus focused on staging the Games in Beijing and the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed a year out of concern for the novel coronavirus pandemic. With the Winter Olympics completed, it is expected that the IOC will turn its attention to selecting a host for the Games of 2030. The Games in China coincided with the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, and both provided a backdrop to the broadening discussions about the state’s efforts to stage a second one.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games in the middle of the month met with Park City and Summit County leaders for what was largely an introductory gathering that put the key figures of the three organizations in the same room for the first time.

Some progress seemed to be made at the meeting, but it was also clear there are important knowns and unknowns about the Winter Olympic efforts more than three years after Salt Lake City’s selection as the nation’s bid city for a future Games.

Two of the knowns include:

• that the Park City area will have an outsized role in the efforts to secure a second Winter Olympics as well as during the event itself if one is awarded. The Park City area hosted upward of 50% of the competitions during the Games of 20 years ago, was one of the top places to celebrate that year and was critical to the transportation and security planning. Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park are identified as busy competition venues in the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games blueprints, as was the case in 2002. The details of the Park City-area role, then, is an important component of the overall documentation that will be reviewed by the IOC.

The board of directors of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, meanwhile, includes a number of people with ties to the Park City area. Notably, the mayor of Park City, currently Nann Worel, holds a seat on the Governing Board of Directors of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. Colin Hilton, the president and CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation and a figure with a long history in Park City, is a member of the board of directors of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

Others on the board of directors with links to the Park City area include former Winter Olympic medalists and business figures. The representation is seen as securing some influence for Park City and surrounding Summit County during the bidding and, later, in an organizing committee should a Games be awarded.

The Utah Olympic Park, shown in 2018, held competitions during the 2002 Winter Olympics and has been identified as a major venue in the efforts to host a second Games in the state. Two other venues in the Park City area — Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort — have also been pegged as locations for competitions in a future Olympics.

Park Record file photo

• that leaders in Park City and Summit County anticipate holding some sort of community-wide outreach, likely in coming months, designed to gather opinions from a broad range of people about the bid for a Winter Olympics. Much of the discussion to date about the Olympic bid has been focused on the various government bodies, the potential competition venues and the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. The elected officials at City Hall and the County Courthouse signaled at the meeting earlier in February they want to approach the populace soon.

The municipal government especially has the apparatus in place for a public-information campaign of the scale that would likely be needed for the outreach regarding an Olympics. City Hall outreach operations typically include informational pages on the municipal website, online polling, open houses and appearances before community groups by elected officials or staffers. It seems likely leaders would deploy a multi-pronged campaign for an Olympic public-information effort to ensure it reaches throughout the community, including into the traditionally underrepresented populations of Park City like Latinos and senior citizens.

Although it is expected City Hall and County Courthouse leaders will work together on some of the aspects of an outreach campaign, as evidenced by the recent joint meeting between the elected officials in both jurisdictions, the two will also need to design their own programs to disseminate information. Park City must contend with the competing interests of different neighborhoods while Summit County needs to take into account the disparate desires of the Snyderville Basin and the East Side. Park City and Summit County each will need to acknowledge the opinions of their respective business communities and those who own properties locally but live elsewhere.

Two of the unknowns include:

• that it is still unclear which year’s event will be sought and, closely related to that, when the IOC will award the next Games. It has appeared for several years that the Salt Lake City efforts are focused on the Winter Olympics of 2030. The Games in 2030 will almost certainly be the next awarded by the IOC with the 2028 Summer Olympics already set to take place in Los Angeles and the host of the 2032 Summer Olympics, the Australian city of Brisbane, having also already been selected.

It needs to be finalized whether Salt Lake City will seek the Winter Olympics of 2030 or those of four years later. The Games in Los Angeles complicate the discussions since there would be worries about two domestic organizing committees essentially overlapping as they attempt to raise funds, as well as the potential of international questions about the U.S. hosting consecutive Games. The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games prefers the event in 2030 but is also weighing the possibility of a 2034 Winter Olympics.

The IOC timeline for choosing a location for the 2030 Winter Olympics is unclear. Under the organization’s previous selection process, the Games of 2030 would have been awarded seven years in advance, or in 2023. But the IOC now awards Games on an uncertain schedule that is based on an ongoing discussion with potential hosts.

The president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, Fraser Bullock, at the recent meeting with Park City and Summit County leaders said the organization hopes to learn by mid-summer whether the event in 2030 or 2034 will be sought. He said he expects the IOC will award the Games of 2030 in 2023.

• whether there is support or opposition in the Park City area for the efforts to stage another Winter Olympics in the state. The level of support or opposition in Park City and Summit County is a critical variable in the overall discussions about the Games efforts since the area is so important to plans.

It appears there is widespread local support for the work to return the Games to the state from the tourism industry and winter sports organizations. They see a second Winter Olympics as something that could advance the Park City area and Utah as a tourism destination and as a world capital for winter sports. Supporters also expect the investment that comes with a Games could benefit the overarching goals of the area in fields like housing, transportation and the environment.

But there also seems to be nascent worry about the long-term impact a Winter Olympics would have on the region. Some critics blame the Winter Olympics in 2002 for spurring growth and see another Games as something that would further exacerbate the situation at a time of deepening worries in and around Park City about development, traffic and the cost of living.

Previous polling throughout the region has shown backing for a second Winter Olympics in the state, but another round of opinion gathering is approaching. The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games indicated at the recent gathering the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee would conduct a poll shortly while the IOC would conduct its own survey afterward.

Some sort of surveying would also probably be included in City Hall and County Courthouse outreach, but it is not clear whether the local governments would pursue scientific polling, which tends to be costly, or nonscientific opinion gathering.