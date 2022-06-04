Arts Festival organizers request a five-year contract with Park City

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival, shown in 2021, is scheduled to be held in early August. City Hall and festival organizers are negotiating a new contract.

Park Record file photo

Organizers of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival are asking Park City officials to renew a contract to hold the annual event for another five years beginning in 2023.

The organizers’ request includes continuing to stage the festival on Main Street during the first full weekend in August and receiving up to $180,000 in city service fee waivers with a 10% annual inflation increase. The festival would continue to pay a flat fee of $10,000 toward city services under the organizers’ proposal.

The three-day event, which was first held in 1969 by a group of local artists, is the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit Kimball Art Center. The money pays for community programs, exhibitions, classes and youth activities.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 this year.

The Kimball Arts Festival is one of Park City’s centerpiece special events. The event showcases the work of jury-selected artists, hosts live music and features local restaurants and food trucks that offer craft beer and artisan cuisine.

Executive Director Aldy Milliken said the cost of putting on the festival is increasing but the amount charged by the center for its educational programs and events is staying about the same.

“The in-kind sponsorship that you do is very impactful for us,” he told Park City Council members at a May 26 meeting.

The current agreement, which expires on Aug. 15, began with the 2017 event and was extended for a year because the 2020 festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If approved, the new contract would expire after the 2027 event.

The city councilors will make a decision about the festival requests at a later meeting.

The terms of the proposed contract are about the same as the current one except for the 10% annual inflation increase. Hillary Gilson, the arts festival director, said the city fee waivers typically have not gone above $140,000 and the 10% increase is just a safeguard in case costs rise dramatically.

“I really want to stress it is not our intent to blow out this budget and to use every dollar,” she said.

A Park City staff report says the inflation increase is unrealistic, noting that for the past three years, the fee waivers did not reach $180,000. In 2021, the waivers totaled $149,095.

“The Council could consider an appropriate subsidy and require an amount or percentage of fees to be paid by KAC to control costs,” the report says.

The economic impact of the 2021 festival was more than $14 million and attendance based on daily ticket sales was nearly 27,000, according to the Kimball Art Center.