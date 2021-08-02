Big Cottonwood landslides force drivers over Guardsman Pass toward Park City

Debris from a landslide in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday forced authorities to send drivers above the location over Guardsman Pass and toward Park City.

Courtesy of the Unified Fire Authority

Landslides in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday forced authorities to send drivers above the debris field over Guardsman Pass and toward Park City as they navigated a route to the Wasatch Front.

The Unified Fire Authority, which operates in the unincorporated areas of Salt Lake County, said the landslides struck at between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. One of the landslides was considered to be major and cut off S.R. 190, the state road that serves as the access from the Salt Lake Valley into Big Cottonwood Canyon and then toward the area of Guardsman Pass.

The authorities rerouted drivers that were uphill from the debris to Guardsman Pass. They then would have likely returned to the Wasatch Front either through Park City and onto Interstate 80 or through Heber City, onto U.S. 189 and then onto Interstate 15.

The Unified Fire Authority said the emergency crews assisted some of the drivers change tires that were damaged due to the debris. Traffic was light at the time.

Nobody was injured and the vehicles did not suffer significant damage, the Unified Fire Authority said. Approximately 100 drivers were rerouted.

The route from Guardsman Pass to the Salt Lake Valley using S.R. 190 reopened at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Park City Police Department on Sunday at 7:19 p.m. indicated flooding forced a road closure in Big Cottonwood Canyon and that Guardsman Pass needed to be closed as well in order to stop drivers from descending the canyon.

Guardsman Pass is a high-altitude, seasonal route between Park City and Big Cottonwood Canyon. It is a popular location for scenic drives.