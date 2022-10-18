Blaire Feulner, longtime voice of KPCW, dies

Blaire Feulner, shown in the 1980s, founded the public radio station KPCW in Park City and is credited with building the station. Feulner later in life became a transgender woman. She died on Sunday night. | Park City Historical Society & Museum

Blaire Feulner, the founder of the KPCW public radio station in Park City, died last weekend, as the area lost a voice that many longtime Parkites considered to be as integral to the community conversation as those of politicians, business leaders and not-for-profit executives.

The radio station said Feulner died on Sunday night in Salt Lake City after suffering a stroke. She was 70.

KPCW President and General Manager Renai Bodley Miller and Roger Goldman, the chair of the radio station’s board of trustees, released a prepared statement on Tuesday praising the role Feulner played in shaping the station.

“All of us at KPCW are saddened to hear of the passing of our founder, Blaire Feulner. 42 years ago Blaire lit the spark of the community campfire that became KPCW. The station signed on the air on July 2, 1980, and ever since then has reported the stories that connect our community as well as the soundtrack of our lives. KPCW has grown from a radio station staffed by just a few people to a digital information delivery platform that serves listeners and readers on all seven continents. We are very grateful to Blaire and her wife Susan for laying the foundation for public, nonprofit media and music in the Park City community,” the statement said.

Sally Elliott, who served in elected office in Park City and Summit County, recalled “the insightful news coverage” of Feulner. She said she was close friends with Feulner but remembered interviews with Feulner while she was a public official were “always difficult.” Feulner encouraged her to run for the Park City Council in the 1980s, Elliott said.

“Blaire was just a very, very fine writer and she had a beautiful voice,” Elliott said.

Elliott said Feulner had an “amazing, encyclopedic understanding” of the Park City area and said Feulner saw “local news as critical to the development of a town.”

Feulner’s departure from KPCW in 2008 was a surprise to many in the community, but it came after what appeared at the time to be a difficult period for the relationship between himself and the radio station.

In July of that year, he announced he would likely be off the air for the next six months. The leadership of the not-for-profit radio station said then Feulner had resigned as Community Wireless of Park City’s president and remained on staff as an at-will basis. The board of trustees of the radio station ultimately confirmed Feulner was no longer associated with KPCW.

“Blair Feulner has done so much for the community by founding KPCW and nurturing it for 30 years into one of the nation’s highest regarded stations,” Bill Mullen, the president of the board of trustees at the time, said. “While it is always difficult to see a founder and icon step aside, the KPCW team is very strong and fully staffed, and now we’ve moved into a great new studio and are truly ready for a new day in our new digs.”

Many in the community continued to associate Feulner with the radio station throughout the rest of her life. She became a transgender woman after leaving KPCW. In the middle of 2020, Feulner wrote a Guest Editorial for The Park Record commemorating the 40th anniversary of the radio station’s founding. “As one of the persons most responsible for creating KPCW (along with Susan Feulner), I’m pleased to report Park City’s home-grown radio station has kept the flame of local news and information burning brightly since the night (8 p.m. on July 2, 1980) I signed it on the air,” Feulner said in the guest editorial. “The year I set out to invent KPCW (1978) Park City was still a busted old mining ‘camp’ with more people working underground at the Ontario Mine than working above ground at the ski area. The town’s adult population would have fit into the yet-to-be built Eccles auditorium, leaving the balcony empty.”