Canvass confirms Beerman as Park City’s mayor-elect

Andy Beerman is officially Park City's mayor-elect.

The Park City Board of Canvassers certified the election results at a City Council meeting Thursday. The canvass confirmed Beerman, a city councilor, bested former Mayor Dana Williams to win Park City's top political post.

Beerman earned 1,532 votes, or 53.9 percent, according to the official tally, to 1,308 votes, or 46.1 percent, for Williams. Beerman and Williams each picked up just more than 200 additional votes compared to the preliminary count, but the margin of victory for Beerman was similar.

The Summit County Clerk's Office, which managed the election for City Hall, said following the preliminary count there were more than 300 outstanding ballots around the county. It was unclear how many of the ballots were from Park City, and the chance the votes could have reversed the election night result was slim.

But there were enough outstanding ballots that it was seemingly mathematically possible if enough of them came from Williams supporters.

Beerman said he had been adjusting to the idea of being mayor-elect since the election, but the certification of the canvass Thursday made it official.

"It's all kind of soaked in," he said.

Beerman added that he has already begun preparing to take the mayor's office in early January. He said his preparations have included speaking with certain City Hall officials and scheduling meetings with stakeholders. He identified helping draft the process for the City Council to appoint his replacement to the board as among his first priorities.

The margins of victory for incumbent Tim Henney and Planning Commissioner Steve Joyce in the City Council election were large enough that the outstanding ballots could not have swung the race.

City Councilors Becca Gerber, Nann Worel and Cindy Matsumoto made up the Park City Board of Canvassers.