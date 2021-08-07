Chase Sapphire, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. credit card, plans to remain Sundance sponsor

Chase Sapphire previously has had a high-profile presence in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival, including temporarily occupying space on Main Street in 2020, shown. The JPMorgan Chase & Co. credit card issuer plans to remain a Sundance sponsor in 2022.

Chase Sapphire, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. credit card issuer, plans to remain a sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, the bank said in response to an inquiry by The Park Record.

Chase Sapphire in recent years has been a presenting sponsor of the festival, the top tier. Others that have been presenting sponsors are Acura, SundanceTV and Adobe.

“Chase Sapphire is proud to be a long-standing supporter of the Sundance Film Festival, and we’re looking forward to continuing this for the twelfth consecutive year in 2022,” the statement from the bank said.

The bank provided the statement in conjunction with a visit to Park City by Jamie Dimon, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chairman and CEO.

The statement indicated the firm is “always looking to provide cardmembers with incredible value and ways to unlock unique access to one-of-a-kind experiences.”

“Sundance is the perfect opportunity to create something special for our cardmembers while celebrating the creativity and innovative spirit of the film industry,” the statement said.

The statement did not address details of any Chase Sapphire live presence in Park City for the festival in 2022 a year after Sundance canceled in-person festival events in Park City out of concern for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Chase Sapphire previously has had a high-profile presence on Main Street during Sundance, including temporarily occupying the Claim Jumper building. It is one of numerous corporate interests that have had a presence along Main Street during Sundance. The location offers visibility at a time when the film industry, the world entertainment press and independent-film lovers descend on Park City.

Sundance organizers plan an in-person event in 2022. Sundance in early August announced it will require those attending screenings or other festival events in Utah in 2022 to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.