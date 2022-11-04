City Hall caught in a pickle as it balances tennis court usage

Gene DeSantis returns a volley during a game of pickleball at the Willow Creek Park complex in 2021. Interest in pickleball has exploded in recent years. City, county and recreation officials are struggling to keep up with the intense demand as they try to balance court usage with the rival tennis community.

Park Record file photo

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, and with Utah serving as a hub for recreation, Park City is no exception.

Interest in pickleball has exploded in recent years, with record revenues since fiscal year 2021. But as the sports’ popularity continues to increase, city, county and recreation officials are struggling to keep up with the intense demand as they try to balance court usage with the rival tennis community.

Park City Recreation Manager Ken Fisher told the Park City Council on Thursday that pickleball is the newest, most successful business for the Recreation Department. The sport brought in $62,520 in fiscal year 2021 and reached a new high of $110,581 in fiscal year 2022.

The growth is impressive, especially considering the pickleball community must compete with tennis for the same facilities. Tennis also saw record revenues and brought in more than $1 million in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, according to Fisher.

The Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (PC MARC), built in 2010, has historically been used for tennis, but the limited number of dedicated surfaces has led many pickleball players to request time on the indoor tennis courts. Fisher said tennis court time is filled to address the demand for that sport, and other activities, such as pickleball, can be added in when possible.

However, Greg Leitzke, president of the Park City Pickleball Club, is seeking a better way. He approached City Hall to see if it was possible to change the scheduling to allow pickleball players court access during prime times.

There are 20 indoor pickleball courts in Summit County, including four designated courts and six lined on a tennis court in the PC MARC, as well as six in the Basin Fieldhouse and four in the South Summit Aquatics & Fitness Center gymnasiums. However, many pickleball players prefer a tennis court surface compared to a gymnasium floor. Leitzke added that it can be challenging to play indoors because of the lighting and sound.

But Fisher said the Recreation Department doesn’t recommend deprioritizing tennis courts’ tennis scheduling for pickleball.

“As an organization, we have invested heavily in tennis, building a tennis operation including administrative staff and certified professionals that has built a world-class tennis community that is sought after throughout Utah,” a staff report said.

Instead, the PC MARC will offer scheduled drop-in play in the gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for an additional 48 hours of court time for pickleball. Unused tennis courts in the bubble will also be released at 11 a.m. the day before with weekend scheduling available on Friday. There will also be reserved open play in the bubble courts from 7 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The change is expected to increase players to 48 and allow for the rotation of courts. Last winter, only 24 players could utilize the courts during reserved private time.

The best longterm solution is a dedicated facility for pickleball because it shouldn’t play side-by-side with tennis, Fisher said. The noisy nature of pickleball makes it difficult for programming, such as professional lessons, camps and high school teams, as well as communication between players. To test the theory, Fisher said staffers played pickleball and measured the decibel levels. The courts ranked as a quiet house with just tennis, but when pickleball began, the level increased to loud. After 15 minutes, it was unbearable, according to Fisher.

Other creative approaches such as “quiet” pickleball, a “pickleroll” to place over the wooden gymnasium floor and a seasonal tent for non-bubbled tennis courts have also been considered, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Fisher said the Recreation Department wants to invest in pickleball as it has with tennis. A survey of area residents identified pickleball courts, receiving the most votes with 26%, as a program or amenity that should be included at the Park City Sports Complex at Quinn’s Junction. But until a dedicated pickleball facility can be created, City Hall must consider short-term solutions – like asking people to play in gymnasiums.

Leitzke appreciated the effort to make a change. He said the biggest challenge facing the Park City Pickleball Club since its formation in October 2019 is the lack of facilities. It started with 30 people and has since grown to more than 1,200.

“The Pickleball Club is not trying to take courts away from tennis players,” Leitzke said. “We want to work with the county and the city to build really nice facilities just like we’ve done for soccer, as we’ve done for baseball, and that’s our goal as a club. We realize it’s going to take time, it’s going to take money. Almost all the people that play pickleball have played tennis before … we are in a position to work together with everybody to make this happen.”

The club works to reserve any available tennis court for pickleball, which is then offered to members. Leitzke said the space is quickly booked and there’s still a wait list with dozens of names hoping to play. He recognized how vocal many pickleball players have been about increasing access.

“We realize that we’re a new sport, we know that we’re kind of infringing on other people’s territories. We’re trying to make that as seamless as possible,” he said. “We look at ourselves kind of like snowboarders and skiers back in the ‘80s. Back the,n the skiers wanted nothing to do with the snowboarders, and now, they get along simultaneously on almost every ski hill across the U.S. and that’s really our goal. We’re a little different from tennis – maybe a little nosier. But as a whole, people appreciate the different aspects of the sports and we think that’s good long-term.”

The City Council directed the Recreation Advisory Board to continue monitoring the issue. Fisher is expected to return before the panel in December.