Congressional candidates poised to answer climate questions from students

Local school students want to hear what congressional representatives and candidates think about climate issues.

And they will get a chance during the Wasatch Back chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby ’s town hall on Monday, Sept. 26. The event will be in person at the Salt Lake City Library, and virtually on Zoom from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Registration for in-person attendees is open at tinyurl.com/UTclimate-Townhall . Registration for the virtual component is open at bit.ly/climate_panel .

The panelists will be Congressmen John Curtis and Blake Moore, Summit County Councilman Glenn Wright and Rick Jones.

Curtis, a Republican, represents the 3rd Congressional District, which covers a large tract of the state that stretches to the border with Colorado in the east and the Four Corners area in the southeast.

Wright, a Democrat, is running for office in the 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Moore represents the 1st Congressional District, which currently includes cities and towns such as Ogden, Logan, Park City, Vernal, Brigham City and parts of Davis County.

Democrat Jones is running for election in the 1st Congressional District.

David Rolfe, of the Citizens Climate Lobby, is grateful for the candidates’ participation in the town hall.

“They didn’t have to do it, but all have expressed concern about the climate issue and gladly agreed to appear,” he said.

The four will answer questions regarding climate change and climate policy submitted by students of several high schools, including Park City and Rowland Hall, and Park City Day School, according to Rolfe.

“I reached out to science teachers, because climate science is being taught in more and more schools, and asked if their students would be interested in submitting questions,” he said. “They were thrilled to have the students participate in something that is more real world, because some students feel they are too young to participate in the democratic process. Kids are learning how government policies can drive behavior and business. So this is a way to have their voices heard.”

Rolfe was impressed by the depth of the questions.

“Some were impressively detailed,” he said. “Students asked about the Great Salt Lake. They asked about specific policies that have been enacted in different states and why they have not been instituted here in Utah. I was actually pretty impressed.”

In addition, the panelists will answer questions posed by the in-person and virtual audiences, Rolfe said.

“It will be a great opportunity for everyone to hear what the candidates have to say,” he said.

The Citizens Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan volunteer organization with chapters all over the country, according to Rolfe.

“It basically looks to get the right climate policies passed, federally, statewide and locally,” he said. “It sends delegates to Washington, D.C., every year to lobby politicians.”

Liberals and conservatives are part of the caucus and they meet the politicians where they stand on any climate issue, Rolfe said.

“We’ll start with low-level policy ideas and work our way up, because the Citizens Climate Lobby not only has policy solutions, but will also talk about things individuals can do in their households,” he said.