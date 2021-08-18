Congressman plans Park City-area stop amid Afghanistan chaos

Congressman Blake Moore, left, talks to Myles Rademan, who is the director of the Leadership Park City program, and Police Chief Wade Carpenter during a police memorial event on Main Street on Independence Day. Moore is scheduled to hold a town hall in the Snyderville Basin on Friday.



Congressman Blake Moore plans to hold a town hall in the Snyderville Basin on Friday, an appearance that is scheduled with chaos unfolding in Afghanistan and at a time when the Park City area is suffering from a terrible wildfire.

The Moore appearance was scheduled prior to last weekend’s events abroad and in the Park City area, but it seems almost certain he will cover both topics. A Moore representative on Monday said the freshman Republican will likely address the crisis in Afghanistan as well as wildfire prevention and mitigation.

Moore during town hall events usually provides an overview of his work at the Capitol and fields audience questions. The congressman’s representative said Moore will likely also address issues like spending by the federal government and housing affordability.

Moore in 2020 won the seat in the heavily Republican 1st Congressional District in a landslide. He lost Summit County to the Democratic nominee but won the other counties in the district by wide margins.

The event on Friday is scheduled at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Richins Building.