Congressman plans Park City-area stop amid Afghanistan chaos
Freshman Republican Blake Moore schedules a town hall in the Basin
Congressman Blake Moore plans to hold a town hall in the Snyderville Basin on Friday, an appearance that is scheduled with chaos unfolding in Afghanistan and at a time when the Park City area is suffering from a terrible wildfire.
The Moore appearance was scheduled prior to last weekend’s events abroad and in the Park City area, but it seems almost certain he will cover both topics. A Moore representative on Monday said the freshman Republican will likely address the crisis in Afghanistan as well as wildfire prevention and mitigation.
Moore during town hall events usually provides an overview of his work at the Capitol and fields audience questions. The congressman’s representative said Moore will likely also address issues like spending by the federal government and housing affordability.
Moore in 2020 won the seat in the heavily Republican 1st Congressional District in a landslide. He lost Summit County to the Democratic nominee but won the other counties in the district by wide margins.
The event on Friday is scheduled at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Richins Building.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Congressman plans Park City-area stop amid Afghanistan chaos
Congressman Blake Moore plans to hold a town hall in the Snyderville Basin on Friday, an appearance that is scheduled with chaos unfolding in Afghanistan and at a time when the Park City area is suffering from a terrible wildfire.