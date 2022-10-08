Decision on Park City regulations for co-owned vacation homes postponed until Oct. 27

The Marsac Building.

The Park City Council on Thursday postponed a decision on proposed regulations that would allow “fractional ownership” of single-family vacation homes in the same zoning districts that permit timeshare units and private residence clubs and prohibit them in primarily residential neighborhoods.

Councilors voted unanimously to continue the matter until Oct. 27 so they could get questions answered about recommended amendments to the Park City Land Management Code that would implement the proposal. The decision came after a public hearing on the suggested regulations.

Under the fractional ownership model, companies sell “fractions” of single-family dwellings in primary residential neighborhoods in the form of one-half to one-eighth shares, according to a Park City Planning Department report. Some owners buy more than one share in a property, which is used for vacations.

The report says some firms create a limited liability company, or LLC, and then manage the property for multiple owners by providing furnishings, cleaning, maintenance and scheduling services.

The proposal would require companies that operate under the fractional ownership model to get an administrative permit, have an active business license and submit an annual list of properties that they have purchased or manage. Homes that already are fractional ownership dwellings would be grandfathered.

Fractional ownership companies have been offering the homes in Park City in the past two years, the report says. The city wants to be ready if the model, which is geared toward high-value single-family dwellings, becomes more common.

“While Fractional Ownership may make vacation properties more affordable for some users through a shared economy, finding a balance that protects Park City’s primarily residential zoning districts for full-time primary residents is important,” the report says.

Shared ownership of single-family homes sets the fractional properties apart from timeshares and private residence clubs.

With a timeshare, people buy the right to use a property for a certain amount of time. A private residence club is defined by the Land Management Code as a single condominium dwelling unit shared by four to 12 owners or members with property management that provides a reservation system.

Planning staffers are recommending the city conduct a study of fractional ownership during the next two years. Based on the findings, they might recommend expanding the regulations to include duplexes and triplexes, according to the report.

Pacaso, a San Francisco-based company that has 10 fractional ownership homes in Park City, has asked that the dwellings be allowed in primarily residential zoning districts and some historic districts, but is open to a 30% cap on the number allowed, the staff report says.

The company buys luxury properties, sells the shares and acts as the property manager for a monthly fee paid by the owners. Pacaso — which has stopped acquiring homes in Park City until City Council members decide how they want to manage fractional ownership — does not retain ownership in a home after it’s sold. Other companies might have different models.

The report says the main concerns residents expressed about fractional ownership at an August open house at the Park City Library were the intensity of use of the vacation homes, maintenance of the properties and transparency about ownership and number of owners.

Park City has regulated timeshares and private residence clubs for decades but the new model of fractional ownership and use of single-family dwellings in primary residential neighborhoods is relatively new, the report says. City staffers contacted other communities – including Aspen, Colo.; Jackson, Wyo.; St. Helena, Calif.; and Truckee, Calif. – to gather information about their efforts to regulate fractional ownership of single-family dwellings.

Many of the cities work within their state code and their land use regulations to find solutions that balance property rights and community quality of life, the report says.

“Incidentally, Park City is one of the first communities among the mountain west states implementing land use regulations specific to Fractional Ownership of Single-Family Dwellings and other communities are observing the City’s process,” the report says.

At Thursday’s hearing, a resident who lives across the street from a Pacaso home asked the council to approve the ban on the properties in residential neighborhoods. She noted the company has said people who buy into a home want to be part of Park City but said she has never met any of the owners.

“The people who come and go act like it’s a hotel,” she said. “It’s run exactly like a hotel and nobody cares from over there to be part of this neighborhood.”

Pacaso representatives urged council members not to adopt the amendments. Sarah Filosa, public affairs manager, said requiring an administrative permit would “grossly infringe” on the company’s ability to buy homes in Park City.

“It adds time to the acquisition process that would make it impossible for us to close on future properties,” she said.

In California, Pacaso is suing the city of St. Helena over a zoning ordinance that prohibits the creation of a timeshare project.

Jason Boren, Pacaso’s attorney, said the study recommended in the Park City staff report should be done before amending the land use code.

He added the proposed ordinance is an infringement of the owners’ rights because it treats them differently than other property owners.

“Utah has always been a property-rights state and regulating the use is an accepted land use principle, but regulating ownership through a land use code is not,” he said.