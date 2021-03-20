Deer Valley, Alterra leaders tapped for Park City leadership lecture

The president of Deer Valley Resort and the chief executive officer of the resort’s owner, Alterra Mountain Company, are scheduled to deliver remarks on Monday evening during the annual Community Leadership Lecture, hosted by the Leadership Park City program. The event is scheduled toward the end of a challenging ski season.

Park Record file photo

The top official at Deer Valley Resort and the leader of the firm that owns Deer Valley are slated to deliver remarks on Monday evening during an online event that is scheduled in the final weeks of a ski season was unique from the start.

Rusty Gregory, who is the chief executive officer of Alterra Mountain Company, and Deer Valley President Jeremy Levitt have been tapped as the speakers at the annual Community Leadership Lecture, hosted by the Leadership Park City program.

Alterra Mountain Company acquired Deer Valley in 2017 amid a realignment of ownership in the North American ski industry that also included Vail Resorts’ acquisition of Park City Mountain Resort.

The director of Leadership Park City, Myles Rademan, said he wants the two speakers to address issues like the corporate philosophy of Alterra Mountain Company and the leadership style.

He said he anticipates Gregory and Levitt will describe the challenges of the 2020-2021 ski season, which has unfolded amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus. Deer Valley has implemented numerous safety measures designed to curb the spread of the sickness during the ski season. Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort closed several weeks earlier than scheduled last ski season as part of a broad shutdown forced by the coronavirus.

“They’ve kept open. That’s been amazing,” Rademan said about the resort industry during the current ski season.

Gregory had been scheduled to deliver the Community Leadership Lecture in 2020 before the event was canceled early in the pandemic.

The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday. It is free and the public is invited. It will be broadcast on Zoom. The link is: us02web.zoom.us/j/86450511062#success.

Organizers would like questions for Gregory and Levitt to be submitted via email prior to the event. The address is: minda.stockdale@parkcity.org .