Deer Valley development concept encounters criticism: ‘I think a good Law Firm can stall this out 10-20 years’

The Park City Planning Commission last fall held a tour of the land at Snow Park where Deer Valley Resort is pursuing a major development. City Hall recently released correspondences critical of the project, an indication that the proposal may encounter resistance.

Park Record file photo

City Hall this week released a cache of correspondences that, overwhelmingly, criticize or raise questions about a major Deer Valley Resort development proposal, some of the first evidence the resort could encounter resistance as it moves forward with the talks with the municipal government regarding the concept to remake the Snow Park base area.

The correspondences, totaling 82 pages, were submitted to various Park City officials, including Mayor Nann Worel, Park City councilors, members of the Park City Planning Commission and City Hall staffers. They were released as the City Council and the Planning Commission are preparing for a rare joint session to address certain aspects of the Snow Park proposal. The meeting is scheduled on Tuesday and is expected to focus on the possibility of City Hall vacating a small section of road on the edge of the Snow Park parking lots and receiving the dedication of a different tiny stretch of road nearby as part of the project’s traffic circulation concept.

Deer Valley holds longstanding development rights attached to the land where the Snow Park parking lots are located and is in the early stages of discussions with Park City regarding a project. The concept involves a hotel, residential lodging, residences, retail space, dining locations and entertainment. Large underground garages would be built in place of the parking spots now located in the lots. The related issues of transit and parking are expected to be some of the difficult topics, as is usually the case when a major development proposal is under review in Park City.

The correspondences generally were submitted by people who live or own properties in the area of Snow Park. They cover a range of topics and raise the prospects there will be a dispute about the project even as the depth of the resistance is not yet clear. Some of them identify Deer Valley owner Alterra Mountain Company alongside the resort itself.

One of the correspondences outlines the possibility the proposal will lead to a legal dispute. Brian Keenan, who identifies himself as a Deer Lake Village resident, claims “Alterra has no right to take Park City Property” as he questions the traffic concept.

“If Deer Valley Loop is vacated to Alterra the impetus will be to fight the entire development. Putting together a coalition and money will not be an issue. There are all kinds of issues with Alterra’s development rendering, i.e. Work Force housing ??, Fire mitigation, Fire Station Egress, Carbon footprint, Noise ordinance violation (gondola), Environmental impact, water usage, etc. etc.etc. I think a good Law Firm can stall this out 10-20 years,” the Keenan correspondence says.

Deer Valley released a prepared statement from Rich Wagner, the vice president of development, regarding the proposal at the request of The Park Record.

“We realize that all of our neighbors on Deer Valley Drive will be affected by development of Snow Park Village, in both the short and long terms. As we have over the past 18 months, we continue efforts to reach out to homeowners associations, residents, businesses, and community organizations to share details and seek feedback,” the statement said.

He also said: “The proposed ‘transit-first’ mobility hub and priority bus routing will provide more opportunity for car-free trips and support the overall community’s transportation goals and plans. The mobility hub will be a focal point of this entire project and include a 4,000 square foot welcome center with convent facilities for transit riders such as lockers, lounges and break areas for transit employees.”

The meeting between the elected officials and the Planning Commission is scheduled on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in person at the Marsac Building and online. More information about attending online is available at parkcity.org. The direct link to information about the meeting is: .parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/38639/15 .