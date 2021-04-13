Deer Valley makes move toward major development, work anticipated as early as 2022

Deer Valley Resort holds longstanding rights for a major development outside Snow Park Lodge. The resort is expected to hold discussions with Park City officials shortly regarding initial work on a project.​

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The owner of Deer Valley Resort on Monday indicated the initial work for a major development at Snow Park could start in 2022, a timeline that appears to be aggressive for a project of the size contemplated.

Alterra Mountain Company provided limited information about a Snow Park project in a release covering development plans and other upgrades across the firm’s resorts. The release says the development at Snow Park “is projected to break ground in 2022” but notes the timeline is dependent on the City Hall review of a project.

There are longstanding development rights dating to the 1970s attached to the parking lots outside Snow Park Lodge. The rights were included in the overall City Hall approval for the development of Deer Valley. The resort, though, must secure another approval before a development could launch. The Park City Planning Commission will eventually be tasked with reviewing an application.

It is not clear when the Planning Commission will start the discussions about the project. It seems likely there could be preliminary talks prior to the start of the discussions about the core issues of an application. Planning Commission talks, though, about major developments can extend for months and, in some cases, years.

In a release from Deer Valley itself, also on Monday, the resort said it is seeking an approval for a first permit addressing utilities and parking garages. The garages, planned to be underground, are a key element of the plans since they will replace the parking outside Snow Park lost to the development.

The release also says Deer Valley “intends to remain within” the earlier approval regarding issues like heights and square footage.

“We’ve spent a great deal of time assessing our guests’ needs and how best to meet them, while considering how to balance this with the interests of the local community,” Rich Wagner, the Snow Park project manager for Deer Valley, said in a prepared statement released by the resort. “Our conceptual plans for Snow Park are designed to be consistent with Park City’s vision and values and respectful of our neighbors and the local community. We’ve begun reaching out to share our concepts and preliminary designs and gain valuable community feedback, and we’ll continue doing that throughout the city’s review and approval process.”

The likelihood that Deer Valley would move forward with a project at Snow Park has increased recently after sporadic talk over the years about the plans for a development. The 2017 acquisition of Deer Valley by Alterra Mountain Company spurred renewed chatter about a project.

Deer Valley President Jeremy Levitt during public remarks in March said there had been initial conversations about a Snow Park project, but he did not offer a timeline for the Planning Commission process.

The overall approval held by Deer Valley envisions residential and commercial square footage, but precise figures regarding the number of units and commercial spaces that will be sought in a development are not known. The release from Deer Valley on Monday provides limited details, calling the project “a complete revision to create a premier base area experience for guests arriving at Deer Valley.” It says the project will include accommodations and services for skiers, a ski beach and new options for dining. A transportation hub is planned.

A Deer Valley representative on Monday said the timeline for the application and Planning Commission talks regarding the residential and commercial aspects of the project is not known.

The talks about a project at Snow Park could overlap with the ongoing Planning Commission discussions about a major development proposal at Park City Mountain Resort. The PCMR proposal, covering the parking lots, calls for residential and commercial square footage coupled with transportation infrastructure and large garages. The projects share some traits, such as the proposals being based on overall approvals won years earlier and the concept of building large garages since the parking lots will be built upon.