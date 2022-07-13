Deer Valley names Disney, Vail Mountain veteran as new president

Todd Bennett, a veteran of the hospitality and ski industries with experience at The Walt Disney Company and Vail Mountain, will join Deer Valley Resort as the president and chief operating officer in August.

Courtesy of Deer Valley Resort

Alterra Mountain Company, the resort’s owner, on Wednesday named Todd Bennett as Deer Valley’s top executive. Bennett is scheduled to start on Aug. 1 and will bring an extensive customer service and strategic planning background to the role.

The hiring comes seven months after former President and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Levitt left the company just before the ski season started. Mark Brownlie, the chief operating officer of Alterra Mountain Company, led Deer Valley during the interim period.

“Deer Valley is a beloved and revered destination with a legacy of service to its employees and guests. Todd is the natural leader to be at the helm of bringing Deer Valley into its next era, while honoring the legacy of this special place,” Brownlie said in a prepared statement. “Todd has an impressive background in developing and leading guest-centric teams by focusing on the overall employee experience and culture. His vision to blend legendary experiences only found at Deer Valley, with new and innovated offerings ahead, plus his love of the mountains, is an ideal match for a resort that is committed to setting the bar for excellence in guest service.”

Bennett’s career has been focused on cultivating the guest experience and developing strategies for multibillion-dollar corporations serving millions of visitors each year.

He spent almost 20 years with Disney, where his most recent role was as the executive director of product. He led a team tasked for improving the merchandise, food and beverage, space planning and digital guest experience at Disneyland Resort in California, according to a Deer Valley media release. Bennett also worked as the general manager of Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney as well as in parking and on-site sales, as the director of experience design and as the senior manager of membership development/season pass.

Bennett’s work in the ski industry began in 1999 in Colorado, where he oversaw resort operations, staffing and guest relations at Vail Mountain for several years. He cofounded the outdoor media publishing firm Open Road Ski Company, according to the release. The business works closely with renowned ski map artist James Niehues and published the best-selling book “The Man Behind the Maps” featuring his artwork.

At Deer Valley, Bennett will direct daily operations and prioritize the resort’s guest-experience program. Immediate areas of focus will include the redevelopment of the Snow Park base area. He’ll also be responsible for improving the resort’s brand reputation as a ski-only destination with renowned dining options, exceptional customer service and a dedicated staff.

The development concept at Snow Park is still under consideration by the Park City Planning Commission. The proposal includes building large underground garages to replace existing parking spaces and adding a hotel, retail and commercial space, dining establishments and residences.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to bring my experience in destination operations and service to Deer Valley and contribute to the ‘Deer Valley Difference’ that makes this place so special,” Bennett said in a prepared statement. “I have long loved the mountains and the history of the ski industry and am honored to be joining this community and be a part of its future.”