Deer Valley: Opening Day 2022 [VIDEO]
Deer Valley is open for the 2022/20223 season. It is the earliest opening day in the 42 year history of the resort. 10″ of new snow fell Monday into Tuesday morning which made for a spectacular first day of the season. | David Jackson/Park Record
Park City police receive complaint about snowmaking noise in Old Town
The police were told the snowmaking system was “unusually loud today” in the area of the Town Lift, according to department logs. The person who contacted the agency said the snowmaking noise “sounds like a propeller engine,” the logs indicated. The Police Department described the report as a utility problem, a category more often used for cases such as those involving waterworks issues.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.