Deer Valley says ‘being good neighbors’ is a guiding principle for Snow Park development

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

As Deer Valley Resort starts what is expected to be a closely watched City Hall process regarding a major development proposal at Snow Park, the resort has outlined a set of principles that will guide the project.

The principles, as well as the drivers of the design, were outlined in a submittal to City Hall. It seems likely many in the community would embrace at least the overarching ideals outlined by Deer Valley even if they may withhold judgment on the project until the talks with City Hall advance.

One of the guiding principles could be especially noteworthy. Deer Valley in the submittal says “being good neighbors” is one of the guiding principles. Under that heading, Deer Valley says it will “comply with existing entitlements with no variance requests.” It also says the project is designed with a “permeable and neighbor-friendly arrangement of buildings.” The project, meanwhile, will “connect and expand area wide trail network” and “integrate community benefit amenities,” according to the submittal.

The good neighbors ideal is one that has broad ramifications for the project. Large development proposals oftentimes come in conflict with surrounding residents and property owners. The statement that Deer Valley will stick to the entitlements already secured and not seek variances could be key. Developers sometimes ask City Hall for alterations to an approval or to be allowed to build in a way that would be prohibited otherwise. Those cases can result in intense opposition depending on the sort and magnitude of the request.

Deer Valley holds rights dating to the 1970s to develop the land where the Snow Park parking lots are located. When a developer proposes a project based on rights secured long ago, they sometimes want to make alterations to the original approval they see as better fitting current conditions.

The Deer Valley submittal lists other guiding principles like making “a destination like no other,” the “first and lasting impression” and an “enjoyable guest experience.”

Some of the details include:

• “create a unique resort base village to attract future generations”

• “compact and walkable plan focused on the pedestrian”

• “attract on-mountain residents to easily access and experience Snow Park”

• “improve the arrival and departure sequence – first and last impressions”

• “expand the ski beach to lengthen the day and disperse departing traffic”

• “minimize pedestrian and vehicular conflicts”

• “modify and reposition lifts to optimize operations and disperse skier traffic”

“As we set out to envision our future base area redevelopment and the evolution of the resort’s master plan, we sought to maintain key principles that comprise The Deer Valley Difference. We challenged our design team to stay true to who Deer Valley Resort is while also pushing forward with important modernization and necessary upgrades,” Deer Valley says in the submittal.

The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to start talks with Deer Valley about the development proposal.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held virtually. More information is available on the municipal website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/38087/15.