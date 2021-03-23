Deer Valley says initial talks held about a major project at Snow Park

Development at the location of Deer Valley Resort’s Snow Park Lodge parking lots has been contemplated for years. The resort’s president and the leader of the firm that owns Deer Valley both mentioned development possibilities during an online event on Monday.

Park Record file photo

The top staffer at Deer Valley Resort and the leader of the firm that owns Deer Valley both mentioned development possibilities in their remarks during an online event on Monday, including offering limited comments about a long-envisioned project at Snow Park.

Rusty Gregory, who is the chief executive officer of resort owner Alterra Mountain Company, and Deer Valley President Jeremy Levitt provided little detail about development, but the comments were noteworthy nonetheless with growth being one of the crucial issues in the Park City area.

The two were tapped to address the annual Community Leadership Lecture, hosted by the Leadership Park City program. They appeared virtually as the area continues to attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There is major development expected at Snow Park and at Mayflower. Deer Valley controls Snow Park, where development rights dating from decades ago remain intact. The rights are attached to the parking lots outside Snow Park Lodge.

There has been chatter over the years of Deer Valley readying to move forward with a development at Snow Park, but a project has not materialized to the point of formal talks with the Park City Planning Commission. A development proposal at Snow Park would be expected to be among the largest processed by City Hall in years. It would be closely watched by people who live or have properties in the area of Snow Park as well as those in the wider community as the future of one of Park City’s last significant development locations is decided.

A range of issues would likely be raised that would be similar to those broached in discussions about other large projects, including the layout of the proposal, the parking plans, traffic-fighting measures and the height of buildings. The existing parking spaces would be expected to be replaced with garage parking under the concept.

Levitt said there have been initial conversations about a project at Snow Park. He did not offer a timeline for a Planning Commission process, though. He said a development would improve the parking and transit operations at Snow Park. Levitt also noted the possibility of some sort of aerial transit system linking Deer Valley with downtown, an apparent reference to Old Town. The talks regarding an aerial transit system would almost certainly be held alongside those about a development at Snow Park since that location seems likely to be a terminal in any aerial system.

Gregory, meanwhile, told the audience there are discussions ongoing about a project at Mayflower, on the Wasatch County side of Deer Valley off U.S. 40. He said a meeting was held on Monday. Gregory also said the talks are addressing what role Deer Valley could play in the development at Mayflower. The project is currently proceeding as a standalone property called Mayflower Mountain Resort. Gregory did not provide details about the possibility of a Deer Valley role.

The talks in Wasatch County are of note in Park City and surrounding Summit County since development at Mayflower is so close to the city limits and the county line.