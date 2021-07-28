Dump truck hits two cars, crashes in Park City

A dump truck crashed in the area of the Old Town roundabout on Wednesday. The Park City Fire District says three people were transported from the scene for treatment. The people were in stable condition at the time they were taken away.​

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

A dump truck crashed into two cars in the area of the Old Town roundabout on Wednesday morning, the Park City Fire District said in an online posting.

The posting said the truck was northbound on Marsac Avenue, the downhill direction, when it “went through the roundabout” and hit the two cars.

The Fire District said three people were transported from the scene for treatment. The people were in stable condition at the time they were taken away, the Fire District said. The posting did not provide details about the people or the injuries.

The Fire District also said the crash forced a road closure that was expected to be lifted at 5 p.m. The road closure was the result of power lines that were taken down as a result of the accident.

The Fire District posting did not provide details about the cause of the accident. There has been a series of accidents over the years on that stretch of Marsac Avenue blamed on brake failures.

Marsac Avenue between Old Town and upper Deer Valley is an especially steep road. Brake failures can send trucks careening down Marsac Avenue and into the area of the roundabout.

A truck-escape lane is located on Marsac Avenue, but it has not prevented all runaway-truck accidents.

Images from the scene posted by the Fire District show the truck violently struck a stone wall and came to rest on the other side of the wall. One of the images shows the truck suffered extensive damage to the front.