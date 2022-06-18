Former Park City planner joining Deer Valley Resort as VP of resort planning

Former Park City planner Hannah Tyler is joining Deer Valley Resort as the vice president of resort planning.

Courtesy of Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort has hired former Park City planner Hannah Tyler as the vice president of resort planning, a position that will have her working to win City Hall approval of her new employer’s ambitious development concept at Snow Park.

Tyler, who started working in the Park City Planning Department as an intern in 2012, left her job as senior land planner and community development special projects manager in fall 2020 to start her own company, CUTBOW Development + Consulting.

She has been living in California, where she is vice chair of the San Clemente Planning Commission, and will be returning to Utah with her family. She began work with Deer Valley in May.

A news release issued by the resort describes Tyler’s job as maintaining and strengthening community and governmental relationships “to ensure alignment of business objectives with community responsibility.”

“Hannah’s experience in land use policy paired with her deep knowledge of the resort and town made her the ideal candidate and we are thrilled to have her join the Deer Valley team,” Mark Brownlie, the interim Deer Valley president and chief operating officer of resort owner Alterra Mountain Company, said in the release. “Her local planning expertise is a valuable contribution, especially during such a monumental time in the resort’s history as we work to complete Deer Valley’s visionary 40-year master plan and create a modern and convenient world-class base area at Snow Park.”

The proposal involves land where the Snow Park Lodge parking lots are located. The resort holds rights dating to the 1970s to develop the property, which covers nearly 15 acres. The plan calls for building large underground garages to replace the parking spaces and eventually adding development such as a hotel, retail space, dining locations, residences and commercial spaces.

Talks between Deer Valley and the Park City Planning Commission about the project, called Snow Park Village, were launched last summer in what is expected to be a lengthy process.

CUTBOW Development + Consulting specialized in land use entitlements, real estate development, community development and municipal land use planning, the release says. The firm has consulted on a list of Utah-based projects, including Snow Park Village, Sommet Blanc in Empire Pass and several residential and commercial development projects in the Park City area.

Tyler earned a bachelor’s degree in urban planning and a master’s degree in architectural studies from the University of Utah.

During her tenure with the Park City Planning Department, Tyler worked on the McPolin Barn preservation plan, permits for the Sundance Film Festival, updates to Old Town design and development rules, and the preservation of historic mine sites.

She served on the Park City Historical Society’s Glenwood Cemetery Board and was a member of the Preservation Utah historic properties committee.

Tyler succeeds Steve Issowits, who was part of the team that presented the Snow Park Village proposal to the Planning Commission last year.

The Snow Park project application was filed after Tyler left City Hall so there is no ethical issue with her representing the resort. Under the Park City Code of Ethics, former municipal officers or employees are barred from appearing as a compensated representative before the Park City Council or any agency in connection with any matter in which they personally participated in a policy-making or managerial capacity.