Front page photo feature: Cast Away
The Provo River below the Jordanelle Dam is still drawing plenty of fly fishing enthusiasts this week, such as this fisherman on Thursday just above River Road in the Heber Valley, where the fall colors were spectacular. River flows in this section are running at about 150 cubic feet per second. Browns are currently very active and starting to spawn, Rainbows and Cutthroats are bit more elusive. With the winter weather approaching this weekend, fishing should remain promising.
Check out the latest news, sports, entertainment and photos on The Park Record e-edition.
Photo courtesy of David Jackson/Park Record
