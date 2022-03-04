Glenn Wright, Democratic stalwart in Park City, starts congressional bid

Glenn Wright, a Democratic stalwart in Summit County, has launched a congressional campaign, attempting to rise from the ranks of Park City-area politics to the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.

Park Record file photo

Wright, a Prospector resident, is seeking the party’s nomination in the 3rd Congressional District, covering a large tract of the state stretching to the border with Colorado in the east and the Four Corners in the southeast. It is a heavily Republican district that is expected to be difficult for a Democrat to capture.

Wright is a member of the Summit County Council and previously led the Summit County Democratic Party. He has previously unsuccessfully challenged for a seat in the Utah House of Representatives.