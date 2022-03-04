Glenn Wright, Democratic stalwart in Park City, starts congressional bid
Glenn Wright, a Democratic stalwart in Summit County, has launched a congressional campaign, attempting to rise from the ranks of Park City-area politics to the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.
Wright, a Prospector resident, is seeking the party’s nomination in the 3rd Congressional District, covering a large tract of the state stretching to the border with Colorado in the east and the Four Corners in the southeast. It is a heavily Republican district that is expected to be difficult for a Democrat to capture.
Wright is a member of the Summit County Council and previously led the Summit County Democratic Party. He has previously unsuccessfully challenged for a seat in the Utah House of Representatives.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City councilor says expect crowds: ‘At the end of the day, we’re still a ski town’
A member of the Park City Council delved into the delicate topic of the relationship between the community and the tourism industry, essentially explaining to rank-and-file Parkites they reside in a mountain resort and they should expect issues stemming from the crowds.