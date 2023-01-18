Guest editorial: High Valley Transit responds

Park Record guest editorial

We are writing in response to a letter to the editor in last week’s paper titled “Hold High Valley Transit accountable.” As members of the board of High Valley Transit, we welcome dialogue with the community and in that regard appreciated the letter.

All of us at HVT (the staff and the board) endeavor to provide a reliable service that is highly regarded by the community and available to those that require it for transit as well as all other residents and visitors traveling in our Summit and Wasatch County service areas. We acknowledge that our current service doesn’t cover every route everyone would like. However, HVT currently covers many important routes via our buses and micro transit options, and we strive to continually improve the service and optimize it over time as we add new partners, equipment and staff.

HVT has been operating for a mere 20 months. We are effectively a new business launch, and we are proud of what has been achieved already. Last November marked several milestones for HVT: We surpassed 1 million passengers using our system, launched micro transit service in Park City in partnership with Park City, and launched bus service between Wasatch County and Park City (the 106) and micro transit in Wasatch County, both in partnership with Wasatch County. In December, we also took over responsibility from UTA for bus service between Park City and the University/Downtown Salt Lake City area (the 107).

At HVT’s Sept. 26 board meeting we discussed a presentation titled “Winter Expansion Ideas & Analysis.” A number of new or expanded service options were considered including providing “Ski Express” service to the resorts from the Ecker Hill Park & Ride. However, we determined at that meeting that it was unrealistic to expand service for the 2022/23 winter season for four simple reasons: 1. We don’t yet have enough buses, 2. We don’t presently have enough drivers, 3. We are using half of Ecker Hill Park & Ride as our temporary HVT headquarters so much of the lot is unavailable, and 4. Further discussions and collaboration are needed with the ski resorts. Other possible service expansion options were also discussed, and all of these ideas will be revisited by the HVT board in the coming year.

We encourage members of our community to try our service for the first time or to give us another try, and not once but two or three times. There is a learning curve that first time, but once you know how our service runs, it becomes easy to navigate and you’ll know what to expect. Our High Valley Transit app (available for both Apple and Android devices) makes it easy to plan your trip and our schedules are also on our website. BUT, please recognize as you ride that the winter traffic and the unprecedented snow may result in service delays, especially at peak times.

We welcome your feedback via email to hi@highvalleytransit.org or attendance at our meetings. We meet monthly as a board and we welcome members of the public to come engage with us there during the “Public Comment” period (see the Board of Trustees tab at highvalleytransit.org for more info). On Jan. 13 we held a Coffee Transit Talk, where we invited the public to come and share what works and ideas for improvement. This engagement was very constructive and we received some excellent feedback. So please don’t hesitate to reach out.

We are optimistic that our riders will notice continual improvement in our service and we look forward to providing additional new services to our community in the future.