High-ranking Park City official to depart Marsac Building

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

A high-ranking Park City official will leave the Marsac Building later in the spring, City Hall said on Wednesday.

David Everitt is one of two deputy city managers and is assigned to community development matters. Details of the move were not known on Wednesday afternoon, including his departure date. City Hall has posted an online job listing for the position, and a timeline for a hiring was not available.

Everitt arrived at the Marsac Building in the spring of 2020 and once was the city manager in Moab.

He was heavily involved in the City Hall discussions about creating an arts and culture district in Bonanza Park and the highly charged talks regarding the city building a facility, known as a repository, to store soils containing mining-era contaminants.