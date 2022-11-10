Inaugural ‘snow talk’ will outline 2022-2023 winter season

The first winter storm of the 2022-2023 season dumped between 2 and 12 inches of snow across the Wasatch Back in late October. Officials from the city and county as well as resort leaders are scheduled to host a “snow talk” to discuss the upcoming winter season on Monday.

David Jackson/Park Record

There’s been a noticeable chill in the air, snow is sticking in the Wasatch Mountains and Thanksgiving is just around the corner. For Parkites, these are some of the tell-tale signs that the winter ski season is nearly underway.

Summit County and Park City Municipal officials, representatives from Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain as well as the Utah Olympic Park and High Valley Transit are scheduled to host a community presentation and open house on Monday about the 2022-2023 season. The inaugural “snow talk” will give the public an opportunity to learn about changes this year or since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Derek Siddoway, the county’s communications director.

“It’s an opportunity to have a conversation with the key players in our community about the winter and ski season, whether that’s to learn more about transit options, new projects, or to hear about the changes the resorts have made to improve experiences for their visitors,” he said. “Each year is a collaboration between Summit County, Park City, High Valley Transit and our local resorts. The county wanted to provide a venue where all of these organizations were in one place and accessible to the public before the season kicks off.”

The in-person event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Park City Hospital Blair Education Center. The presentation portion can be viewed via Zoom for those unable to attend, but questions will only be taken in person. Dinner and childcare will be provided.

Summit County’s seasonal parking limits are expected to start the following day, Nov. 15, and will last until April 15. No on-street parking is allowed on county roads during this time unless otherwise marked.

Opening day at Park City Mountain is set for Friday, Nov. 18. The resort on Wednesday opened early-season parking reservations on the Park City side to allow people to begin signing up for the days they plan to visit. It’s free to reserve a parking spot between Nov. 18 and Dec. 11 in the Main, Silver King and First Time lots.

The resort will begin charging a $25 fee from Dec. 12 through April 2, after which reservations will be free again. Reservations for parking later in the ski season will open at noon on Dec. 1.

Park City Mountain is limiting each account to five reservations. Parking is free after 1 p.m. and a reservation is not required. Free parking is also available at several park-and-ride locations. There is no change to parking on the Canyons Village side of the resort.

Deer Valley isn’t scheduled to open until Dec. 3. The resort offers complimentary parking at five base area parking lots and limited parking at the Jordanelle Express Gondola as well as a complimentary shuttle to Snow Park Lodge. There are also some paid parking options.

High Valley Transit provides free, on-demand rides via minivans — known as micro transit — to fixed route stations in the Park City area. Riders can then take the bus to other destinations throughout Summit County.

Visit https://summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/95944130708 to participate via Zoom. A Spanish translation will be available in person or virtually via the Condado de Summit Facebook group .