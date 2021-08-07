JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon praises Mitt Romney as ‘one class act’ during Park City stop

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon praises the work of Sen. Mitt Romney, shown during a stop in Kamas in 2018, describing the freshman Republican as someone “now trying to bridge the partisan divide.”

Park Record file photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon during a recent stop in Park City praised the work of Sen. Mitt Romney.

Dimon said he knows the freshman Republican from Utah well and sees him as “one class act.”

“Mitt Romney’s smart. He’s an adult. He gets into the details. He wants to make things work,” Dimon said.

He said it is “quite clear to me he’s one of the senators now trying to bridge the partisan divide.” That, Dimon said, is a “very good thing.”

Romney has longtime ties to the Park City area, having owned property in the community for years. He led the organizing committee that put on the 2002 Winter Olympics, when approximately 50% of the competitions were held in the Park City area. Romney has also hosted annual retreats in Deer Valley that have drawn leaders in government and business.

Dimon had a similar opinion of Jon Huntsman Jr., a former governor of Utah and a former ambassador to China and Russia.

He commended politicians who attempt to work with the other side.

“People have to remember that the root of democracy is compromise. You cannot have a democracy when you think compromise is impossible, where I have to impose my will upon you. … And that’s where the tradeoff is,” he said. “You say ‘I want to build a highway over here or railroad’ and you say ‘But not there because I have this’ and you say ‘OK well we’ll build a school over here, we’ll put the road there.’ That’s called compromise. Democracy doesn’t function very well when one side wants to beat the hell out of the other side all the time.”