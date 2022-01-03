LDS Church building in Park City vandalized with rocks in possible hate crime
Three windows broken in Park Meadows in the overnight hours last weekend
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Park Meadows suffered damage in an act of vandalism last weekend, the Park City Police Department said, a case that could ultimately be classified as a hate crime.
The police received a report of broken windows on the Monitor Drive building at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The department said the damage occurred in the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday.
The Police Department said a person or people threw rocks into three windows. The windows, each measuring 2 feet by 4 feet, were shattered, the police said. The rocks were recovered and measured up to 4 inches in diameter, according to the agency.
Jay Randall, a police lieutenant, said the department had not generated suspect information by Monday afternoon. There are no known witnesses.
Randall said it was not immediately clear whether the investigation will be pursued as a hate crime since the motivation of the perpetrator or perpetrators is not known. He said the case, initially classified as suspected criminal mischief, could eventually be enhanced as a hate crime depending on the outcome of the investigation.
The damage is estimated at $1,500, the police said.
Anyone with information may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.
