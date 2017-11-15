Live PC Give PC raises $2 million for Park City nonprofits

An air of uncertainty hung over last Friday's Live PC Give PC party hosted by High West Distillery.

Deanna Rhodes, communications and events outreach manager for the Park City Community Foundation, which puts on the annual philanthropic event, said she wasn't sure if Live PC Give PC would reach its goal of raising $2 million in contributions for local nonprofits in 24 hours.

"It was a little nerve-wracking," she said.

But at about 11:30 p.m., a half-hour before the event's close, a series of massive offline contributions pushed Live PC Give PC over the finish line and caused the partygoers inside High West to explode in celebration.

"It was pandemonium," said Ollie Wilder, foundation community impact director. "People were cheering and yelling, and we were all really happy because we hadn't known for sure if that was going to happen at all."

Friendly competition

According to the PCCF, the seventh annual Live PC Give PC exceeded its goal by raising $2,026,917 from 4,123 donors. The number of donors also increased from last year's event. The money raised goes to local nonprofits, which spent the day getting their messages out and waging energetic campaigns to raise as much money as possible. The top organizations in each category receive cash prizes.

Commuters to and from Park City likely saw the orange-clad volunteers and advocates promoting their respective organizations on street corners all around town.

And don't worry about the people out in the cold: Multiple donors sponsored coffee runs to the sign-toting volunteers.

"We wanted to make it a day where everyone wants to contribute and be a part of this community," Rhodes said.

Wilder said the spirit of friendly competition amongst the nonprofits serves to help drive contributions and energizes donors.

The event's leaderboard, accessible on the Live PC Give PC website, ranks nonprofits by number of unique donors rather than by total amount raised.

"It's a deeper number, it's a more genuine sense of the support," Wilder said. "If it was based on dollars, any single donor could give $20,000 and somebody wins, boom. … In this case you have to work hard to get that many donors."

Reaping the benefits

The Park City Education Foundation, a nonprofit that allocates funds to Park City public school projects, came in second overall, raising $62,946 online from 691 donors.

Associate Director Jen Billow said the donations from Live PC Give PC are invaluable for the organization and helps supplement Utah state school funding, which is the lowest in the nation on a per-pupil basis.

"We provide a platform for each of the schools to fundraise for what they need and want, so it's kind of like unrestricted funding," Billow said. "They pick a project that is near and dear to their heart at this time of the year and then at the high school, we provide the platform and all the high school clubs and sports, anyone can join in."

Groups and projects benefiting from the Live PC Give PC donations include bilingual signage at McPolin Elementary School and Park City High School's Gay/Straight Alliance, robotics team, debate team, and basketball programs, as well as the Bright Futures program, which is aimed at getting first-generation students into college and supporting them in their studies.

Another organization benefiting from the event is the South Summit Trails Foundation, a newer nonprofit that builds and maintains trails in South Summit County. Fifty-five donors raised $4,674 total for the foundation.

Wilder said that for an organization as young as South Summit Trails, the amount of money raised is impressive and it fills a need in Summit County.

"There was kind of this black hole of lack of knowledge of trails in South Summit," Wilder said. "I feel really proud of the community for having created an organization that was really needed in that part of the county."