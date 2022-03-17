Lululemon Athletica, Patagonia and L.L.Bean among the chains on Main Street in Park City

A 7-Eleven on Main Street takes one of the slots available to conventional chain businesses along Main Street. The conventional chain businesses on Main Street include those selling outdoors apparel, clothing and chocolate.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The planned opening of a Sunglass Hut along Main Street will add another national retailer to the street.

Park City regulates the number of what are known as conventional chain businesses on Main Street north of the intersection with Heber Avenue and south of the cross street.

City Hall defines a conventional chain business as: “Conventional chain business is a business, including but not limited to retailers or restaurants, which maintains one or more of the following standardized items which causes it to be substantially identical to more than 10 other businesses regardless of ownership or location at the time of the application: (1) standardized menu or merchandise with 50% or more of in stock merchandise from a single distributor bearing uniform markings; or (2) a standardized array of products or merchandise; or (3) uniform apparel; or (4) standardized architectural design, layout of facade, decor or color scheme and/or signs; trademarks, and service marks or logos, or similar standardized features.”

There are 17 spots available in the zoning district south of Heber Avenue and seven spots available in the zoning district north of the intersection.

The current list of conventional chain businesses south of Heber Avenue, provided by City Hall:

• Helly Hansen, 333 Main St.

• Lululemon Athletica, 333 Main St.

• Gorsuch, 333 Main St.

• Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, 354 Main St.

• Gorsuch, 355 Main St.

• Shirt Off My Back, 405 Main St.

• Roots, 408 Main St.

• Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 510 Main St.

• The North Face, 515 Main St.

• Overland Sheepskin Co., 545 Main St.

• Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, 545 Main St.

• Athleta, 570 Main St.

• Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, 625 Main St.

• Patagonia, 632 Main St.

• Fjällräven, 440 Main St.

• 7-Eleven, 525 Main St.

The current list of conventional chain businesses north of Heber Avenue:

• Keller Williams Realty, Inc., 693 Main St.

• L.L.Bean, 675 Main St.

• Free People, 675 Main St.