Matching grant aims to redevelop affordable housing in Park City

A million-dollar matching grant from a philanthropic family will help address affordable housing in the Park City area.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust and Park City Community Foundation last week announced a $1 million matching grant pledged by the Solomon family to redevelop affordable housing units in Holiday Village and the Parkside apartments. The groups will partner for the upgrade and in raising the matching funds.

“Our most sincere thanks goes to the Solomon family whose visionary and unprecedented donation of $1 million in matching funds has jump-started our efforts to raise the next million,” Pat Matheson, the executive director of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, said in a prepared statement. “Over the coming months, Park City Community Foundation and Mountainlands will work collaboratively to inspire local philanthropy to support this important project.”

The pledge from the Solomon family was announced during the Park City Rotary Club meeting on Aug. 23, when Elizabeth “Beano” Solomon was presented with the Jack C. Green Volunteer Citizen of the Year Award. The honor acknowledged her altruistic spirit and commitment to young Parkites. Solomon moved to Park City around 25 years ago and has played a crucial role in supporting community nonprofits.

Joel Zarrow, the president and CEO of Park City Community Foundation, said in a statement the groups hope to use the money to keep Park City affordable for people of all incomes. They hope the redevelopment will allow people who work here to live here and therefore help retain a thriving, diverse community.

Zarrow and Matheson acknowledged the matching grant’s large goal and called on local governments, businesses and donors to do what they can to help solve the housing crisis.

The funds will go toward achieving affordability by increasing the number of new income-restricted units and improving equity and inclusion by creating spaces and services that meet the needs of residents, particularly senior residents and people living with developmental disabilities. Mountainlands Community Housing Trust will partner with Bridge 21, a Park City-based nonprofit focused on providing housing options to better the experience for neurodiverse residents.

“We are working hard with project stakeholders to design and structure a project that will improve the existing units for our current residents and add a significant number of new units to the sites to address our community’s growing need for housing,” Matheson said.

Carbon neutrality is also a focus for developers. The project is designed to improve environmental conditions for tenants and decrease the reliance on carbon-based energy such as oil or gas.

There are a combined 122 units at the existing Holiday Village and the Parkside apartments, which have housed thousands of families since completion 40 years ago. The buildings’ location provides residents easy access to schools, grocery stores and employment centers through public transportation.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust secured rental subsidies years ago that allow residents with disabilities and limited incomes to live there. The agreements will remain in place. The organization formed in 1993 to address housing affordability in Summit and Wasatch counties. Mountainlands Community Housing Trust is involved in the acquisition and new construction of units, direct assistance in securing housing and basic services, and education and advocating in promoting housing policy. It has helped construct or redevelop more than 900 affordable housing units.

The Park City Community Foundation helps connect nonprofits and donors to provide financial resources and innovative ideas to benefit the community. It is the home of initiatives such as the Solomon Fund, Live PC Give PC, the Women’s Giving Fund and more.

To donate or learn more about the affordable housing projects, contact Matheson at pat@housinghelp.org . Visit parkcitycf.org for more information about the Park City Community Foundation.