Mayoral, City Council candidates to appear at election forums Monday

A ballot drop box at the Marsac Building during the 2018 election.

Park Record file photo

The Park Record is partnering with KPCW, the Park City Chamber/Bureau and the Park City Community Foundation to give Park City voters two opportunities Monday to hear from the candidates seeking office at City Hall.

A forum featuring the two candidates for mayor — incumbent Andy Beerman and City Councilor Nann Worel — is slated from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library. Later that evening, the three City Council hopefuls — incumbent Tim Henney, Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell — will participate in a forum at the auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Parkites are welcome to attend in person but masks are required. The Park Record will also stream live video of both events on its Facebook page at facebook.com/parkrecord, while KPCW will provide a radio broadcast of the forums.

The events will be moderated by Park Record Editor Bubba Brown and KPCW Managing Editor Michelle Deininger.

Ballots for the mail-in election will be sent out Tuesday and voters will begin receiving them in the following days. Election Day is Nov. 2, but ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 1. Voters can also return ballots at several drop-box locations. For more information, visit parkcity.org/government/election-information.