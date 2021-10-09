Mayoral, City Council candidates to appear at election forums Monday
The Park Record is partnering with KPCW, the Park City Chamber/Bureau and the Park City Community Foundation to give Park City voters two opportunities Monday to hear from the candidates seeking office at City Hall.
A forum featuring the two candidates for mayor — incumbent Andy Beerman and City Councilor Nann Worel — is slated from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library. Later that evening, the three City Council hopefuls — incumbent Tim Henney, Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell — will participate in a forum at the auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Parkites are welcome to attend in person but masks are required. The Park Record will also stream live video of both events on its Facebook page at facebook.com/parkrecord, while KPCW will provide a radio broadcast of the forums.
The events will be moderated by Park Record Editor Bubba Brown and KPCW Managing Editor Michelle Deininger.
Ballots for the mail-in election will be sent out Tuesday and voters will begin receiving them in the following days. Election Day is Nov. 2, but ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 1. Voters can also return ballots at several drop-box locations. For more information, visit parkcity.org/government/election-information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Leadership Park City program takes on redistricting with class project
Leadership Park City, the community leadership program now in its 27th year, is addressing one of the hot-button issues currently facing Utah: redistricting.