Mechanical failure forces guests to be evacuated from lift at Deer Valley Resort

The Carpenter Express chairlift at Deer Valley Resort, shown in November.

Park Record file photo

More than 160 guests were evacuated from a chairlift at Deer Valley Resort on Friday after the lift stopped due to a mechanical failure, the resort said.

The breakdown happened on the Carpenter Express chairlift at 2:38 p.m., according to the resort. Deer Valley decided a short while later to remove the guests from the lift, which is located near the Snow Park base area, after crews were unable to repair the problem. All the skiers were evacuated by 5:20 p.m.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests who were impacted by the chairlift failure today and thank them for trusting us to make the best decision for their safety by implementing our evacuation procedures,” the resort said in a statement. “To our staff that were involved in getting everyone off the chairlift safely, your efforts today were heroic. Your dedication, experience, and training for situations like this were apparent in your gallant effort today. We cannot thank you enough for all you did today, and every day.”

The resort said it planned to have the Carpenter Express chairlift working again by Saturday. More information about the status of lifts at the resort is available at deervalley.com .