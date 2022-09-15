Minimal damage at Park City Museum after water leak

The Park City Fire District responded to a water leak at the Park City Museum on Thursday morning. Minimal damage was reported, but the museum was closed temporarily.

Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

The Park City Museum is expected to reopen on Saturday after a water leak late in the week.

A Park City Fire District firefighter carries water out of the Park City Museum on Thursday after a leak. No collections or exhibitions were harmed.

Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

Park City Fire District crews responded to a leak caused by a small water line break underneath a sink in the Main Street museum around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters assisted City Hall staffers with stopping the leak and removing as much of the water as possible, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer.

Morgan Pierce, the museum’s executive director, said there was minimal damage and no collections or exhibits were harmed.

The building was closed on Thursday and Friday as staffers worked on cleanup. It was expected to reopen over the weekend.