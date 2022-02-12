Mitt Romney, visiting Park City, says a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘without honor’

Mitt Romney appeared in Park City on Saturday as the community marked the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics. He also addressed the crisis in Ukraine in an interview with reporters.

David Jackson/Park Record

Sen. Mitt Romney on Saturday during a stop in Park City described the crisis in Ukraine as being “very dangerous,” indicating the U.S. must signal it will support its allies and bring sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion.

“We have to make it very clear, and I think the president has, that we stand with our allies and that, collectively, we will impose the strictest of sanctions and other penalties on Russia if they take a step that’s in such violation of the rules-based international order,” he said.

Romney made brief comments about the topic in an interview with reporters as he visited Old Town for the community’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics. Romney led the organizing committee that put on the Games and has longtime ties to Park City.

“Clearly there’s great concern that Russia is going to invade a sovereign nation, a free, sovereign nation, with people that want to remain independent. It’s unjustified. There’s no excuse. It’s without honor. And it changes the world dynamic,” he said, adding, “We’ve gone 80 years as a world without a major nation invading another and replacing its government.”

Romney has for years warned of a threat of Russia.