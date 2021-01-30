Mormon Church reaches agreement to sell building on Main Street in Park City

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it has reached an agreement to sell a building on Main Street in Park City. The building once was the location of a Family Tree Center and offered a prime spot for the church during the era of the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has reached an agreement to sell a building on Main Street in Park City, a pending change of ownership that is especially notable after the religious institution occupied the high-profile space for longer than two decades.

A spokesperson said in a prepared statement the church is “finalizing the sale of the building” at 531 Main St. The statement also said the prospective buyer is leasing the building as the transaction is finalized.

The building once was the location of a Family Tree Center. The center closed several years ago. The Family Tree Center offered the church a place to promote its genealogy program. Missionaries were available.

There are three apartments on the second and third levels. The street-level space and the apartments were vacant in the middle of 2019, at the time the church was preparing to put the building on the market.

The statement said the Family Tree Center “was a benefit to the community since its opening in the years before the 2002 Winter Olympics.”

The building was listed without an asking price. A real estate project manager for the church in 2019 indicated a sale would relieve the religious institution from the expenses of maintaining a vacant building.

The statement did not identify a sale price.

The church wanted a presence on Main Street in the years before the Olympics, an era when the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, as well as wider Park City, drew additional international publicity.

The Park City area was crucial to the Olympics in 2002, hosting many of the athletic competitions and becoming a hotspot for the crowds. Main Street was turned into a Games-long celebration zone. The Family Tree Center provided the LDS Church a central location in Park City for the Games.

The real estate project manager, Ric Horgan, in 2019 said the building “served its purpose well during the Olympics” as he noted the location “right in the heart of Main Street.”

In the years after the Olympics, the Family Tree Center appeared to regularly draw people inside. Some were church members while others belonged to various religions and were intrigued with the opportunity to learn about the church.

Two prominent figures in the commercial real estate industry in 2019 indicated they each had a client who submitted an offer on the building. The early interest in an acquisition highlighted the attractiveness of Main Street as an investment.